"Battle for Vovchansk": paratroopers demonstrate combat work in the Kharkiv sector

Ukrainian paratroopers have been successfully practicing their fire on the enemy in the Kharkiv sector, recently destroying about two companies of enemy personnel, the Air Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Battle for Vovchansk. In the Kharkiv sector, paratroopers of the 82nd separate air assault brigade successfully destroy enemy forces," the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Air Assault Division said, showing exclusive footage in the video.

Reportedly, "recently, Chernivtsi paratroopers have already destroyed about two companies of enemy personnel." "There is a lot of enemy in this area, but they are quickly running out of time," the DSHV noted.

