General Staff: in the Kharkiv sector, Russian attack is repelled in the direction of Lypky, in the Kupyansk sector, fighting in the vicinity of Synkivka and Berestove

In the Kharkiv sector, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the direction of Lypky, inflicting significant losses on the Russian occupiers in this area yesterday: 263 people and 52 pieces of equipment. In the Kupyansk sector, fighting continues in the areas of Synkivka and Berestove.

"In the Kharkiv sector, the Defense Forces are repelling an enemy attack in the direction of Liptsi. The situation is under control, no losses of positions were allowed," the General Staff reported

According to the updated data, the total losses of the invaders in this area over the past day amounted to 263 people, 52 pieces of equipment and more than two dozen dugouts. Ukrainian troops destroyed four armored combat vehicles, three artillery systems, five units of vehicles and special equipment, and 12 UAVs. In addition, one armored combat vehicle, seven artillery systems, one air defense system and 14 vehicles were damaged.

"Four combat engagements took place in the Kupyansk sector since the beginning of the day. Our defenders successfully repelled an attack by Russian invaders in the direction of Ivanivka. Fighting continues in the areas of Synkivka and Berestove," the General Staff said.

