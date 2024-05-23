Occupants advance near Chasovyi Yar, Klishchiyivka and Krasnohorivka - DeepState

russia has advanced on the front line near Chasovyi Yar, in Klishchiyivka and Krasnohorivka. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Recall

Recently, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia unit informed that enemy troops continued to attack Chasiv Yar, but Ukrainian defenders repelled the attacks. The main goal of the aggressor is to occupy strategic heights for artillery shelling of neighboring towns.

