Voloshyn: the enemy keeps trying to storm Chasiv Yar

Russian troops continue to attack Chasiv Yar, but Ukrainian defenders repel the attacks. The main goal of the aggressor is to occupy strategic heights for artillery shelling of neighboring cities. Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia separate military unit, said this during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent .

With regard to Chasovyi Yar, the situation is as follows: the enemy keeps trying to storm and conduct active hostilities in that direction. Yesterday, the enemy decided to attack the positions of our defenders in that area ," Voloshyn says.

He notes that yesterday the enemy used about 20 units of armored vehicles, but thanks to the joint actions of all units of the Defense Forces, the assault was repelled, the convoy was destroyed and part of the enemy was captured.

The enemy's goal in that area is unchanged - to enter the territory, occupy the dominant high-rises on which the town of Chasiv Yar is located and move on to shell Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka and other settlements - said the spokesman.

Recall

Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said that Ukrainian troops have partially stabilized the situation in the Kharkiv sector despite the difficult circumstances. The fighting is particularly active in the town of Vovchansk.