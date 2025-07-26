US and China confront each other over Ukraine at UN - Reuters

At the UN on Friday, the United States told China that it should "stop fueling Russian aggression" in Ukraine, as China accused Washington of trying to shift blame and incite confrontation, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Acting US Permanent Representative to the UN Dorothy Shea called on all countries, including China, to stop exporting dual-use goods to Russia, which Washington claims contribute to strengthening Russia's military industrial base and allow it to strike Ukraine using drones and missiles.

"Beijing's claims of imposing strict export controls on dual-use goods fall apart amid the daily discovery of Chinese components in drones, weapons, and vehicles that Russia uses against Ukraine," Shea said at a meeting of the 15-member UN Security Council.

China did not start the war in Ukraine, is not a party to the conflict, has never supplied lethal weapons, and has always "strictly controlled dual-use materials, including drone exports," replied China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Geng Shuang.

"We call on the United States to stop shifting blame for the Ukrainian issue or provoking confrontation, and instead play a more constructive role in promoting a ceasefire and peace talks," he told the UN Security Council.

"If China is genuinely calling for peace, it should stop fueling Russian aggression," Shea said.

