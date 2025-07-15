$41.840.05
China spoke about increasing support for Russia after Trump's threats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pledged to strengthen support for Russia in multilateral forums after meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister. This happened after US threats to impose tariffs on Moscow's trading partners.

China has "vowed to strengthen its support for Russia" after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Moscow's trading partners, The Telegraph reports, writes UNN.

Details

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said the two countries should "strengthen mutual support in multilateral forums" after meeting with Russia's foreign minister in Beijing.

On Monday, the US president threatened to impose 100% tariffs on Russia's main trading partners, including China, if Putin does not sign a peace agreement within 50 days.

Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days14.07.25, 18:24 • 75339 views

Xi said after meeting with Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday that trust between China and Russia has become "deeper," and the two states are "creating a model for a new type of international relations."

Beijing, a diplomatic and economic ally of Moscow, claims to maintain neutrality in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the publication notes.

"China's foreign minister said he could not afford Russia to lose the war, as he feared Washington would then turn its attention to Beijing," according to leaked reports of a meeting with EU officials, writes The Telegraph.

China told the EU it would not allow Russia to be defeated in the war against Ukraine04.07.25, 01:49 • 3826 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

