China told the EU it would not allow Russia to be defeated in the war against Ukraine

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during four-hour talks with European Union's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas, stated that Beijing cannot allow Russia's defeat in the war against Ukraine. This is reported by South China Morning Post, citing several individuals familiar with the course of the negotiations, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the publication's sources, during a closed meeting with Kallas, the head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that Russia's defeat is unacceptable for Beijing. It is noted that Wang explained this position by fears that the US would then fully shift its attention to China.

This statement effectively confirms what many in Brussels consider to be Beijing's real position, although officially China continues to claim that it "is not a party to this conflict."

At the same time, according to the publication's interlocutors, Wang categorically rejected accusations of financial or military support for Russia. He noted that if China had indeed helped Moscow, "the war would have ended long ago."

As sources reported, during the tense four-hour discussion, Wang repeatedly gave Kallas "historical lectures."

Recall

China is increasing drone supplies to Russia, while reducing their sales to Ukraine and Western countries. Russia uses Chinese equipment, and Beijing does not stop attempts to recruit Chinese citizens into military units.

Trump's actions and statements indicate a desire to divide the world into spheres of influence between the US, Russia, and China. This could be beneficial for China and Russia, who seek to reduce US presence in the world.

Europe views the threat from China and Russia as the "biggest challenge to the world"