At the UN Security Council, the US reminded Russia of Trump's ultimatum and reproached China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

At the UN, the US reminded Russia of Trump's 50-day ultimatum regarding peace in Ukraine and accused China of supplying dual-use goods used in the war. Russia continues to attack civilians despite the UN resolution.

During a UN meeting last night, the United States recalled US President Donald Trump's ultimatum to Russia to agree to peace in Ukraine within 50 days and noted that China continues to supply dual-use goods to the Russian Federation. This was stated by Dorothy Shea, Acting Permanent Representative of the United States to the UN, writes UNN with reference to the meeting of the UN Security Council.

Details

The US representative recalled that on July 14, Trump warned Russian President Vladimir Putin about the need to agree on peace with Ukraine within 50 days.

If Russia does not agree to stop the attacks within this period, the United States is ready to take further measures

- she emphasized.

The American ambassador noted that Russia continues to kill Ukrainian civilians. According to her, Russian drones and missiles attack schools, playgrounds, apartment buildings, and homes for the elderly.

The ambassador recalled that the UN Security Council approved a resolution more than 100 days ago calling for a swift end to the war and the establishment of lasting peace in Ukraine.

And while this has facilitated negotiations in Saudi Arabia and Istanbul, progress is far from matching the actions needed for peace

- stated the US representative.

In addition, the ambassador criticized China for continuing to export dual-use goods to Russia, which help the Russian army produce weapons and attack peaceful cities in Ukraine.

Beijing's statement about introducing strict control over the export of dual-use goods simply crumbles against the backdrop of daily detection of Chinese-made components in drones, weapons, and vehicles that Russia uses against Ukraine

- Shea noted.

Recall

US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Russia over the war in Ukraine. He announced the introduction of 100% secondary tariffs if an agreement with Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

