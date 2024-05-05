ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100366 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110878 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153537 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157259 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253424 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174810 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165954 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148412 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227521 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113092 views

russian troops occupy Kotlyarivka and approach several settlements at the front - DeepState

russian troops occupy Kotlyarivka and approach several settlements at the front - DeepState

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37615 views

russian troops occupied Kotlyarivka, reached the administrative boundaries of Ocheretyne, and advanced in the area of Novopokrovske, Umanske, Pervomaisk, and Krasnohorivka.

In the east, enemy troops occupied Kotlyarivka and reached the administrative boundaries of Ocheretyne. In addition, russia advanced near Novopokrovske, Uman, Pervomayske and Krasnohorivka. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

The enemy occupied Kotliarivka, reached the administrative boundaries of Ocheretyne and advanced near Novopokrovske, Uman, Pervomayske and Krasnohorivka

- DeepState.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that russians also occupied Arkhangelske.

The occupation army captured Arkhangelske - DeepState04.05.24, 22:31 • 44602 views

