russian troops occupy Kotlyarivka and approach several settlements at the front - DeepState

In the east, enemy troops occupied Kotlyarivka and reached the administrative boundaries of Ocheretyne. In addition, russia advanced near Novopokrovske, Uman, Pervomayske and Krasnohorivka. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that russians also occupied Arkhangelske.

The occupation army captured Arkhangelske - DeepState