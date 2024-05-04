The occupation army captured Arkhangelske - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army has occupied the village of Arkhangelskoye on the front line, raising its flag on a residential building, as reported by DeepState.
Details
The enemy occupied Arkhangelske, raising its rag in an apartment building
It was also informed that in the afternoon, footage of strikes on the enemy in the landings east of the village was released.
