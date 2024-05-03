DIU says it's only a matter of time before Chasovyi Yar is lost

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 90051 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109221 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151985 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155893 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251815 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174503 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165711 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148375 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226666 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113080 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37737 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72026 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39980 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33226 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65803 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251815 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226666 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212637 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238352 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225091 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 90051 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65803 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72026 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113219 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114102 views
DIU says it's only a matter of time before Chasovyi Yar is lost

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34079 views

Ukraine's loss of the Chasiv Yar high-altitude fortification is only a matter of time, opening the way for Russia to capture the last major cities in Donetsk region, says the deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence.

The high-altitude stronghold in Chasiv Yar is a matter of concern for Ukraine, as its loss opens the way to the last major towns in the Donetsk region. At the same time, the capture of Chasiv Yar by the Russians  is only a matter of time. This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitsky in an interview with The Economist, UNN reports .

Details

According to Skibitsky, the occupation of Chasovyi Yar is probably only a matter of time before the town falls like Avdiivka, which was bombed to the ground by Russians in February.

Of course, not today or tomorrow, but it all depends on our reserves and stocks

Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi

Addendum Addendum

Skibitsky predicts that Russia will first and foremost pursue its plan to "liberate" all the eastern districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine. This task has been unchanged since 2022.

In addition, Russia has been ordered to "take something" before the pompous Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9, or, failing that, before Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing a week later. The speed and success of the advance will determine when and where the Russians strike next.

He emphasized that Ukraine's problem is very simple: we have no weapons: "They always knew that April and May would be difficult for us.

Context

The Economist writes that Russia has already scored a tactical success in the southwest in the village of Ocheretyne, where the recent rotation of Ukrainian troops failed. Russian troops managed to break through the first line of defense and create an important 25-square-kilometer bridgehead. Ukraine is on a definite path to stabilizing the situation, while Russia is throwing "everything" it has to achieve greater success.

According to Skibitsky, the Russian army is no longer the arrogant organization it was in 2022 and now operates as “a single organism, with a clear plan and under a single command.

Voloshyn: Enemy is trying to encircle Chasiv Yar, but has not had any success over the last 7 days26.04.24, 15:40 • 16327 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
the-economistThe Economist
ocheretyneOcheretyne
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
avdiivkaAvdiivka
beijingBeijing
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising