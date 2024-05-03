DIU says it's only a matter of time before Chasovyi Yar is lost

The high-altitude stronghold in Chasiv Yar is a matter of concern for Ukraine, as its loss opens the way to the last major towns in the Donetsk region. At the same time, the capture of Chasiv Yar by the Russians is only a matter of time. This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitsky in an interview with The Economist, UNN reports .

Details

According to Skibitsky, the occupation of Chasovyi Yar is probably only a matter of time before the town falls like Avdiivka, which was bombed to the ground by Russians in February.

Of course, not today or tomorrow, but it all depends on our reserves and stocks Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi

Addendum Addendum

Skibitsky predicts that Russia will first and foremost pursue its plan to "liberate" all the eastern districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine. This task has been unchanged since 2022.

In addition, Russia has been ordered to "take something" before the pompous Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9, or, failing that, before Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing a week later. The speed and success of the advance will determine when and where the Russians strike next.

He emphasized that Ukraine's problem is very simple: we have no weapons: "They always knew that April and May would be difficult for us.

Context

The Economist writes that Russia has already scored a tactical success in the southwest in the village of Ocheretyne, where the recent rotation of Ukrainian troops failed. Russian troops managed to break through the first line of defense and create an important 25-square-kilometer bridgehead. Ukraine is on a definite path to stabilizing the situation, while Russia is throwing "everything" it has to achieve greater success.

According to Skibitsky, the Russian army is no longer the arrogant organization it was in 2022 and now operates as “a single organism, with a clear plan and under a single command.

Voloshyn: Enemy is trying to encircle Chasiv Yar, but has not had any success over the last 7 days