General Staff confirmed strike on plant producing navigation equipment and ballistic components in Cheboksary

$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
10:00 AM • 4102 views
November 27 in Ukraine is expected to have a sharp contrast in temperatures: what weather to expect
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 11549 views
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
08:59 AM • 23083 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto
08:59 AM • 20692 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
08:27 AM • 14889 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 26587 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
06:31 AM • 15747 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
November 26, 06:07 AM • 14067 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM • 24041 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 40803 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.7m/s
80%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Changes to US peace plan could lead to Putin's rejection - NYTNovember 26, 02:31 AM • 23745 views
Russian city of Cheboksary attacked by drones: military plant likely hitVideoNovember 26, 02:58 AM • 4002 views
"An uneducated society is needed": Russia introduces new restrictions for higher education - CPDNovember 26, 03:33 AM • 23031 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 19PhotoNovember 26, 05:09 AM • 8100 views
US Army Secretary makes pessimistic forecast on situation in Ukraine: Vance and Rubio's reaction was swift06:56 AM • 10999 views
Publications
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhoto12:02 PM • 1290 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto08:59 AM • 23083 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 26587 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 47251 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 55946 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Ursula von der Leyen
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 24918 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 59585 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 77245 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 77687 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 84537 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
9K720 Iskander

General Staff confirmed strike on plant producing navigation equipment and ballistic components in Cheboksary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

Ukraine's Defense Forces struck military targets and Russian military-industrial complex facilities, including the "VNIIIR-Progress" plant in Cheboksary. A command post, a Tor-M1 air defense system, ammunition depots, and an enemy personnel accumulation point were also hit.

General Staff confirmed strike on plant producing navigation equipment and ballistic components in Cheboksary

The Defense Forces of Ukraine delivered effective strikes against military targets and military-industrial complex facilities in Russia. As reported by the General Staff, a plant for the production of navigation equipment and components for cruise and ballistic missiles in Cheboksary was hit, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of November 26, 2025, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit, among other things, the VNIIR-Progress plant in Cheboksary, Chuvashia Republic, which produces navigation equipment and components for cruise and ballistic missiles. A hit on the enterprise's territory was recorded, followed by a fire at the facility.

The VNIIR-Progress plant produces GNSS receivers and antennas for GLONASS, GPS, and Galileo satellite systems, including Kometa-type modules used in Shahed-type kamikaze drones, as well as in Iskander-M and Kalibr missile systems, and UMPK modules for aerial bombs.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

The SBU struck the occupiers in Donetsk Oblast: machine gun crews, snipers, and FPV operators' positions were hit23.11.25, 16:56 • 4075 views

In addition, according to the General Staff, Ukrainian drones in Vasylivka (temporarily occupied territory (TOT) of Zaporizhzhia region) hit the command post of one of the units of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation, the Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile system in Mariupol, brigade-level ammunition depots in Ocheretyne and Kamianka in the TOT of Donetsk region, as well as a concentration point of enemy personnel in the Pokrovsk direction.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to implement measures aimed at stopping the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, destroying the enemy, its equipment and weapons - the report says.

Oil terminal and Russian Navy base hit: details of the attack on Novorossiysk25.11.25, 12:39 • 3178 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ocheretyne
Tor missile system
9K720 Iskander
Mariupol