General Staff confirmed strike on plant producing navigation equipment and ballistic components in Cheboksary

The Defense Forces of Ukraine delivered effective strikes against military targets and military-industrial complex facilities in Russia. As reported by the General Staff, a plant for the production of navigation equipment and components for cruise and ballistic missiles in Cheboksary was hit, UNN reports.

On the night of November 26, 2025, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit, among other things, the VNIIR-Progress plant in Cheboksary, Chuvashia Republic, which produces navigation equipment and components for cruise and ballistic missiles. A hit on the enterprise's territory was recorded, followed by a fire at the facility.

The VNIIR-Progress plant produces GNSS receivers and antennas for GLONASS, GPS, and Galileo satellite systems, including Kometa-type modules used in Shahed-type kamikaze drones, as well as in Iskander-M and Kalibr missile systems, and UMPK modules for aerial bombs.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, according to the General Staff, Ukrainian drones in Vasylivka (temporarily occupied territory (TOT) of Zaporizhzhia region) hit the command post of one of the units of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation, the Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile system in Mariupol, brigade-level ammunition depots in Ocheretyne and Kamianka in the TOT of Donetsk region, as well as a concentration point of enemy personnel in the Pokrovsk direction.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to implement measures aimed at stopping the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, destroying the enemy, its equipment and weapons - the report says.

