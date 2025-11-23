$42.150.00
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – Umerov
Patient's death in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic: the appellate court will consider changing the oncologist's pre-trial detention measure
Kyiv and region: rain with snow at night, fog with visibility of 200-500 m until the end of the day - forecast for November 23 and 24
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the Holodomors
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from Belarus
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Technology
The Diplomat
Film
The Guardian
Kh-101

The SBU struck the occupiers in Donetsk Oblast: machine gun crews, snipers, and FPV operators' positions were hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1228 views

The SBU's Special Operations Center "Alpha" struck the occupiers in Donetsk Oblast. A tower of an industrial facility in Pokrovsk with machine gun crews, snipers, and FPV operators was destroyed, as well as warehouses with FPV drones, "Zala" and "Gerbera" UAVs in the enemy's rear.

The SBU struck the occupiers in Donetsk Oblast: machine gun crews, snipers, and FPV operators' positions were hit

The "Alpha" Special Operations Center of the SBU delivered another blow to the occupiers in the Donetsk region. In particular, in Pokrovsk, a tower of an industrial facility was destroyed, where intelligence had recorded the deployment of machine gun crews, snipers, and FPV operators. This was reported by the SBU press service, according to UNN

Details

"Alpha" special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a series of precise strikes on enemy positions in Pokrovsk and in the temporarily occupied territories. In particular, a tower of an industrial facility was destroyed in Pokrovsk, where intelligence had recorded the deployment of machine gun crews, snipers, and FPV operators.

- the report says.

Another target was warehouses with FPV drones, "Zala" and "Gerbera" UAVs in the enemy's rear in the Donetsk region. During the strikes, "FP-2" unmanned aerial vehicles with 105 kg warheads were used, which ensured high efficiency of the operation.

Recall

For several days, the occupiers, using dense fog, tried to advance into the central part of Pokrovsk, but these actions were unsuccessful, and the enemy is being eliminated in urban areas.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

