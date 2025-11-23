The SBU struck the occupiers in Donetsk Oblast: machine gun crews, snipers, and FPV operators' positions were hit

The "Alpha" Special Operations Center of the SBU delivered another blow to the occupiers in the Donetsk region. In particular, in Pokrovsk, a tower of an industrial facility was destroyed, where intelligence had recorded the deployment of machine gun crews, snipers, and FPV operators. This was reported by the SBU press service, according to UNN.

Details

Another target was warehouses with FPV drones, "Zala" and "Gerbera" UAVs in the enemy's rear in the Donetsk region. During the strikes, "FP-2" unmanned aerial vehicles with 105 kg warheads were used, which ensured high efficiency of the operation.

Recall

For several days, the occupiers, using dense fog, tried to advance into the central part of Pokrovsk, but these actions were unsuccessful, and the enemy is being eliminated in urban areas.