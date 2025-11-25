Oil terminal and Russian Navy base hit: details of the attack on Novorossiysk

The Defense Forces and the SBU attacked Novorossiysk in the Russian Federation. The oil loading terminal and a large landing ship were hit. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources in the SBU.

Tonight, fighters of the SBU's "Alpha" special operations center, together with the Security and Defense Forces, used long-range drones to hit a number of military and logistical facilities of the "Novorossiysk" seaport in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. - sources report.

Thus, hits were recorded on the infrastructure of the oil terminal (oil loading standers and manifolds) and on the positions of S-300/S-400 air defense systems. According to preliminary data, a large landing ship of project 1171, which was near the pier of the naval base, was also damaged.

The SBU conducted the operation jointly with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the State Border Guard Service, and the coastal missile and artillery troops of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Attention: the video contains obscene language!

By the way, during the attack, Russian air defense actively worked on the civilian infrastructure of Novorossiysk. The video shows repeated hits of "Pantsir" complex missiles on residential buildings.

The port of Novorossiysk is the second largest oil export center in Russia and the main base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

The SBU continues to methodically reduce Russia's petrodollar revenues, which it uses to finance the war against Ukraine, and also to weaken the enemy's air defense systems that protect key military and infrastructure facilities of the enemy. - an informed source in the SBU reported.

Recall

On the night of November 14, the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit a ship basing point in Novorossiysk, an oil refinery in the Saratov region, and a fuel and lubricants depot near Engels. Neptune missiles and attack UAVs were used, explosions and fires were recorded.