Russians managed to partially capture Ocheretyne in the Avdiivka sector

The enemy managed to break through the defense and gain a foothold in Ocheretyne in the Avdiivka sector. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have deployed reserve units to stabilize the situation, which remains under control. This was reported by the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" military unit Nazar Voloshyn during a telethon, UNN reports .

The situation is such that the enemy has managed to break through and gain a foothold in this settlement. One part that is under the enemy's control is under our fire control. We are taking measures to drive them out of there. Heavy fighting is going on there, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are controlling the situation - Voloshyn said.

Accordingly, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are taking all measures to stabilize the situation in this area and return Ocheretyne under their control. "To this end, additional forces and means from the reserve have been deployed," he added.

Recall

In April alone, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with more than 300 missiles of various types, launched nearly 300 Shahed UAVs and more than 3,200 guided bombs at Ukrainian settlements