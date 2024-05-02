Russians managed to partially capture Ocheretyne in the Avdiivka sector

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100542 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110971 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153618 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157334 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253568 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174827 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165966 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148419 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227610 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113096 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 26371 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 40003 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 27200 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 33526 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 30919 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253568 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227610 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213465 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239111 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225767 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100542 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70579 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77111 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113519 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114385 views
Russians managed to partially capture Ocheretyne in the Avdiivka sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21244 views

In the Avdiivka sector, Russians partially captured Ocheretyne, but Ukrainian troops used reserves to stabilize the situation and regain control.

The enemy managed to break through the defense and gain a foothold in Ocheretyne in the Avdiivka sector. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have deployed reserve units to stabilize the situation, which remains under control. This was reported by the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" military unit Nazar Voloshyn during a telethon, UNN reports .

The situation is such that the enemy has managed to break through and gain a foothold in this settlement. One part that is under the enemy's control is under our fire control. We are taking measures to drive them out of there. Heavy fighting is going on there, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are controlling the situation

- Voloshyn said.
Image

Accordingly, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are taking all measures to stabilize the situation in this area and return Ocheretyne under their control. "To this end, additional forces and means from the reserve have been deployed," he added.

Recall

In April alone, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with more than 300 missiles of various types, launched nearly 300 Shahed UAVs and more than 3,200 guided bombs at Ukrainian settlements

Iryna Kolesnik

War
ocheretyneOcheretyne
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

