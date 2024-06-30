$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 77421 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 86009 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 105778 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 181573 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 226805 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 139650 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366667 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181250 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149365 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197775 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

+19°
2m/s
45%
Ukrainian military repel invaders in Serebrianka forestry - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 23512 views

According to DeepState, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled the enemy in Serebryanske forestry.

Ukrainian military repel invaders in Serebrianka forestry - DeepState

At the front line, the Armed Forces of Ukraine drove back the invaders in Serebryanske forestry. This was reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Ukrainian Defense Forces repel the enemy in Serebrianka forestry

- DeepState.

Recall

According to the General Staff, active hostilities continue in the Pokrovsk sector. The highest enemy activity was recorded in the area of Ocheretyne. The enemy is trying to break through to the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha, Prohres and Umanske.

General Staff: 117 combat engagements took place in the frontline. Intense fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector29.06.24, 22:57 • 48990 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40