Ukrainian military repel invaders in Serebrianka forestry - DeepState

At the front line, the Armed Forces of Ukraine drove back the invaders in Serebryanske forestry. This was reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Recall

According to the General Staff, active hostilities continue in the Pokrovsk sector. The highest enemy activity was recorded in the area of Ocheretyne. The enemy is trying to break through to the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha, Prohres and Umanske.

