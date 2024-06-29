General Staff: 117 combat engagements took place in the frontline. Intense fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector
As of today, 117 combat engagements took place. The situation in the Pokrovsk sector remained the most intense throughout the day.
Details
During the day, the enemy launched two missile attacks (three missiles) and 40 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine using 72 UAVs, and used 284 kamikaze drones. It fired more than 3,000 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons
Situation on the routes
In Kharkiv sector: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk.
In Kupyanske and Lymanske: the number of combat engagements increased to 13. Occupants tried to push the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of the areas of Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Hrekivka, Nevske and Torske. Fighting is still ongoing, but 5 attacks have already been repelled.
In Siverske: Ukrainian troops repelled 6 enemy attacks in the Spirne and Vyymky areas.
In Kramatorsk: The aggressor unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian troops 7 times near Kalynivka, Hryhorivka and Chasovyi Yar. Another battle is currently underway in the area of Novyi.
In the Horlivka-Toretsk sector: the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked Ukrainian positions 7 times . It is noted that another battle continues near New York.
In Pokrovske: since the beginning of the day the number of combat engagements increased to 41. The enemy is most active in the area of Ocheretyne. The invaders are trying to break into the combat formations near Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha, Prohres and Umanske. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 29 aggressor attacks, but 12 clashes are still ongoing.
In Kurakhove: the enemy launched 14 assaults in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka. Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled 11 attacks so far. The situation remains tense in the area of Krasnohorivka, where 3 firefights are currently ongoing.
On Vremivske: the occupants' activity has almost doubled. Today, the aggressor stormed the front line 7 times in the areas of Vodiane, Urozhayne and Staromayorsk.
In Orikhivske: the enemy attacked twice in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.
In Prydniprovsky: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four enemy attempts to capture our soldiers in the Krynky area.
