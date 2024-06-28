General Staff on the situation in the frontline: the number of combat engagements increased to 102, the hottest spot is in the Pokrovsk sector
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian defenders are confidently holding back the Russian-terrorist offensive along the entire frontline, repelling numerous attacks in various parts of the front, despite the intensification of enemy offensives.
The number of combat engagements along the entire frontline increased to 102. The enemy is actively operating in the Liman, Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00, reports UNN.
"Since the beginning of the day, the enemy continues to increase the pace of offensive actions. The number of combat engagements along the entire frontline increased to 102. Ukrainian defenders are confidently holding back the onslaught of the Russian occupation forces and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy," the report says.
In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy stormed the defensive lines of our units six times in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Synkivka and Kruhlyakivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line. Five occupants' attempts to advance were repelled, and one battle is still ongoing.
In the Liman sector, the invading army conducted 16 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Nevske, Makiivka, Torske and Serebryansky Lis during the day. 14 engagements ended without success for the enemy, and two more are ongoing.
The enemy continues to look for weaknesses in our defense in the Northern sector. Near Bilohorivka, Spirne, Verkhnekamianske, Ivan-Daryivka, Rozdolivka and Vyymka, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants made three unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops near Chasovyi Yar, Novyi and Ivanivske. Another battle is ongoing.
The number of hostile attacks in the Toretsk sector increased to nine. The aggressor's aviation is active, in particular, the city of Toretsk was hit by two UAVs, and another bomb was dropped on the village of New York.
In the Pokrovsk sector, the largest number of combat engagements took place. Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have already made 28 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Progress, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 21 enemy attacks, with seven battles still ongoing. Oleksandropil was hit twice by two NARs, and Russian terrorists struck Lozuvatske, Vovche, Yevhenivka, Progress, Vesele, Novoselivka Persha and Mykolaivka with KABs.
Fighting continues near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka in the Kurakhove sector. So far, Ukrainian defenders have repelled seven attacks by the occupying army, and two more are ongoing.
In the Vremivsk sector, a battle is taking place near Vodiane.
"The situation is tense. The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the occupiers from advancing deep into our territory. In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly," the General Staff summarized.