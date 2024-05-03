Enemy achieved some success in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, but there is no operational advantage - spokesman of "Khortytsia" separate military unit

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 90403 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109260 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152019 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155924 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251859 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174510 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165718 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148376 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226685 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113080 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 38001 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72326 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 40312 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33455 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66057 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251859 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226685 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212655 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238370 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225107 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 90403 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66057 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72326 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113232 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114117 views
Actual
Enemy achieved some success in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, but there is no operational advantage - spokesman of "Khortytsia" separate military unit

Enemy achieved some success in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, but there is no operational advantage - spokesman of "Khortytsia" separate military unit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46941 views

The enemy achieved some tactical success in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, but failed to gain an operational advantage, while Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka remain the hottest areas in the east.

Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka areas remain the hottest spots in the east. Fierce fighting continues in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, where the enemy has achieved some tactical success, but failed to gain an operational advantage. This was reported by Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia separate military unit, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Details

As before, the hottest areas are Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka. The enemy continues to put pressure in all directions in different ways. The Avdiivka sector saw the highest number of attacks today. Over the last day, it amounted to 55 attacks. The enemy is attacking Arkhangelske, Sokil, Semenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Mykhailove and Pervomayske in Donetsk region. Occupants from Ocheretyne are rushing to the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway. The enemy has an advantage in manpower and equipment there and uses it to conduct assault operations to capture Pokrovsk and the vital highway with access to Kostyantynivka

- Voloshyn said.

He noted that fierce fighting continues in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions.

"The enemy has deployed up to 4 brigades of armed forces there and plans to develop an offensive west of Avdiivka and Maryanka, making its way to Pokrovsk and Kurakhove. In general, the enemy has achieved some tactical success in these areas, but has not been able to gain an operational advantage. To strengthen the defense in these areas, we are redeploying brigades that have regained their capabilities," added Voloshyn.

Recall

Over the past day, there were 134 combat engagements. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 70 air strikes, fired 116 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
ocheretyneOcheretyne
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
avdiivkaAvdiivka
kurakhoveKurakhovo
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
bakhmutBakhmut

Contact us about advertising