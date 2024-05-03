Enemy achieved some success in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, but there is no operational advantage - spokesman of "Khortytsia" separate military unit

Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka areas remain the hottest spots in the east. Fierce fighting continues in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, where the enemy has achieved some tactical success, but failed to gain an operational advantage. This was reported by Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia separate military unit, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Details

As before, the hottest areas are Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka. The enemy continues to put pressure in all directions in different ways. The Avdiivka sector saw the highest number of attacks today. Over the last day, it amounted to 55 attacks. The enemy is attacking Arkhangelske, Sokil, Semenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Mykhailove and Pervomayske in Donetsk region. Occupants from Ocheretyne are rushing to the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway. The enemy has an advantage in manpower and equipment there and uses it to conduct assault operations to capture Pokrovsk and the vital highway with access to Kostyantynivka - Voloshyn said.

He noted that fierce fighting continues in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions.

"The enemy has deployed up to 4 brigades of armed forces there and plans to develop an offensive west of Avdiivka and Maryanka, making its way to Pokrovsk and Kurakhove. In general, the enemy has achieved some tactical success in these areas, but has not been able to gain an operational advantage. To strengthen the defense in these areas, we are redeploying brigades that have regained their capabilities," added Voloshyn.

Recall

Over the past day, there were 134 combat engagements. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 70 air strikes, fired 116 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas