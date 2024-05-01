Defense Forces repel over 60 Russian attacks in Avdiivka and Bakhmut sectors - General Staff

Over the last day, 122 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 8 missile and 61 air strikes, fired 129 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff, according to UNN.

Reportedly, in the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled 6 attacks in the areas of Berestove, east of Kopanka in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 21 attacks in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske and Serebryany forestry in Luhansk region and Terniv in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 33 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnekamianske, Rozdolivka, Spirne, Novyi, Klishchiyivka, Andriivka, and Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 33 attacks in the areas of Arkhangelske, Keramik, Sokil, Umanske, Semenivka, Yasnobrodivka and Netaylove in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces reportedly continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Urozhayne in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops 18 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times near Staromayorske, Donetsk region; Robotyne and southwest of Bilohirya, Zaporizhzhia region.

In Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, over the past day, he made two unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 12 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. Also, at night, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 2 enemy reconnaissance UAVs.

The missile troops destroyed 1 area of personnel concentration and 1 enemy anti-aircraft missile system.

