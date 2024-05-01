Defense Forces repel over 60 Russian attacks in Avdiivka and Bakhmut sectors - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89753 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109194 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151961 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155870 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251778 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174493 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165704 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148370 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226647 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113079 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37544 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71815 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39756 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33069 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65609 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251778 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226647 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212621 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238337 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225074 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 89737 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65609 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71815 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113212 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114096 views
Actual
Defense Forces repel over 60 Russian attacks in Avdiivka and Bakhmut sectors - General Staff

Defense Forces repel over 60 Russian attacks in Avdiivka and Bakhmut sectors - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24909 views

Over the past day, Ukrainian troops repelled 122 enemy attacks in various directions, while Russian troops launched 8 missile strikes, 61 air strikes and 129 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the last day, 122 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 8 missile and 61 air strikes, fired 129 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff, according to UNN

Details

Reportedly, in the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled 6 attacks in the areas of Berestove, east of Kopanka in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 21 attacks in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske and Serebryany forestry in Luhansk region and Terniv in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 33 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnekamianske, Rozdolivka, Spirne, Novyi, Klishchiyivka, Andriivka, and Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 33 attacks in the areas of Arkhangelske, Keramik, Sokil, Umanske, Semenivka, Yasnobrodivka and  Netaylove in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces reportedly continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Urozhayne in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops 18 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times near Staromayorske, Donetsk region; Robotyne and southwest of Bilohirya, Zaporizhzhia region.

In Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, over the past day, he made two unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 12 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. Also, at night, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 2 enemy reconnaissance UAVs.

The missile troops destroyed 1 area of personnel concentration and 1 enemy anti-aircraft missile system.

Zelenskyy held meetings with Syrskyy and Umerov: what they talked about30.04.24, 21:06 • 36919 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
berestoveBerestovo
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
staromaiorskeStaromayorskoye
dnieperDnieper
bakhmutBakhmut
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
kupyanskKupyansk

Contact us about advertising