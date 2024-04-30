Zelenskyy held meetings with Syrskyy and Umerov: what they talked about

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held meetings with the Chief of the General Staff and the Minister of Defense on the situation at the front, the occupier's offensive and our actions. The Head of State was informed about what Ukrainian soldiers need to thwart Russian plans and achieve their tasks on the battlefield. He shared some details of these conversations in his evening video address, UNN reports.

During the day, there were many meetings on military issues - the situation at the front, the occupier's offensive and our actions - both to thwart Russia's plans and to achieve our goals. There was a report by Chief of the Army Oleksandr Syrskyi, and we also discussed arms supplies and communication with partners with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. - Zelensky said.

Details

Zelensky noted that Ukraine desperately needs a significant acceleration of supplies to strengthen the capabilities of our soldiers.

"The frontline should be dominated not by Russian air bombs and assault operations, but by our Ukrainian initiative - our air defense, our artillery, our drones. We are partly solving this thanks to our production and everyone who helps the Defense Forces. - the President noted.

The Head of State noted that special results had been achieved with regard to drones. However, Ukraine counts on the support of its allies.

We are counting on the promptness of the supply from the United States, which should be felt in the destroyed logistics of the occupier, in their fear of being based anywhere in the occupied territory, as well as in our strength, which should show itself in the Pokrovske direction, as well as in the Kurakhivske, Siverske, Lyman, Kupianske... In the south of the country. Wherever Russia is pressing and where we have to push it out. And also wherever there may be new attack threats. - the President shared.

Zelenskyy also briefed on the content of the report of Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, which he also heard today. He said that during the meeting they had discussed the details of the supply of weapons and ammunition and the relevant work with partners. The Prime Minister also reported on the negotiations and the implementation of the decisions.

