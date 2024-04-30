Zelensky thanked border guards for protecting Ukraine and announced the expansion of the SBGS staff

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian border guards on their professional holiday and thanked those SBGS officers who have recently proved themselves in the defense of Ukraine and its borders. He also noted the effectiveness of the agency in general and emphasized the need to expand this structure. This was stated by Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address to Ukrainians, according to UNN.

I would like to especially mention the units and soldiers of our State Border Guard Service of Ukraine who have proved themselves in combat these days and weeks: the Luhansk Border Guard Detachment, the Pomsta Brigade, and especially Sergeant Anton Kyrylov, Senior Sergeant Vasyl Luskiv and Senior Lieutenant Serhiy Nezgovorov. Thank you, guys! Donetsk Border Guard Detachment: soldiers Yaroslav Fedorenko and Denys Yablinsky, senior soldier Oleg Zimirsky. Thank you! The south of our country - soldiers of the Kherson border guard detachment: soldier Serhiy Trotsenko, sergeant Yuriy Shvets and senior sergeant Anton Kanivets. Thank you! Berdiansk Border Guard Detachment - especially Sergeant Dmytro Manuilov and Senior Lieutenant Serhiy Peretyatko. Well done! Our border guard soldiers from the Sea Guard units. Thank you to all of you! And especially grateful are seaman Artam Nazarenko, senior seaman Valeriy Lutsenko, chief petty officer Yuriy Petryk and lieutenant Anton Konuchenko. Also, the Chernihiv border guard detachment, whose soldiers are fighting in the Novopavlivka direction - and really effectively. Soldier Anatoliy Romanchenko, Staff Sergeant Kostyantyn Melnychuk and Staff Sergeant Denys Bortnyi. Thank you for your bravery, guys, and to all your comrades!" - the President listed.

Zelenskyy also noted that the day before he had signed decrees on awarding border guards with state awards and orders.

The President also reminded that the day before he had signed a decree to expand the staff of the State Border Guard Service and emphasized that this was a recognition of their professionalism and the need to protect our country.

I have signed the law of Ukraine on increasing the staffing of the State Border Guard Service - this is the state's recognition of your effectiveness, soldiers, in protecting Ukraine, our independence, and the lives of our people. Truly effective structures in our Defense and Security Forces deserve to build up and share their experience with other elements of our army. - Zelensky noted.

