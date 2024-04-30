Zelensky thanked border guards for protecting Ukraine and announced the expansion of the SBGS staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 47434 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 54007 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 52177 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 28786 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 41310 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 257342 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229952 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215667 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241247 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227779 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 104976 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 78220 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 84002 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114406 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115241 views
Zelensky thanked border guards for protecting Ukraine and announced the expansion of the SBGS staff

Zelensky thanked border guards for protecting Ukraine and announced the expansion of the SBGS staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46024 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked and recognized specific Ukrainian border guards by name for their bravery and efficiency in protecting Ukraine's borders, announced the expansion of the State Border Guard Service due to their professionalism, and awarded border guards with state awards.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian border guards on their professional holiday and thanked those SBGS officers who have recently proved themselves in the defense of Ukraine and its borders. He also noted the effectiveness of the agency in general and emphasized the need to expand this structure. This was stated by Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address to Ukrainians, according to UNN.

I would like to especially mention the units and soldiers of our State Border Guard Service of Ukraine who have proved themselves in combat these days and weeks: the Luhansk Border Guard Detachment, the Pomsta Brigade, and especially Sergeant Anton Kyrylov, Senior Sergeant Vasyl Luskiv and Senior Lieutenant Serhiy Nezgovorov. Thank you, guys! Donetsk Border Guard Detachment: soldiers Yaroslav Fedorenko and Denys Yablinsky, senior soldier Oleg Zimirsky. Thank you! The south of our country - soldiers of the Kherson border guard detachment: soldier Serhiy Trotsenko, sergeant Yuriy Shvets and senior sergeant Anton Kanivets. Thank you! Berdiansk Border Guard Detachment - especially Sergeant Dmytro Manuilov and Senior Lieutenant Serhiy Peretyatko. Well done! Our border guard soldiers from the Sea Guard units. Thank you to all of you! And especially grateful are seaman Artam Nazarenko, senior seaman Valeriy Lutsenko, chief petty officer Yuriy Petryk and lieutenant Anton Konuchenko. Also, the Chernihiv border guard detachment, whose soldiers are fighting in the Novopavlivka direction - and really effectively. Soldier Anatoliy Romanchenko, Staff Sergeant Kostyantyn Melnychuk and Staff Sergeant Denys Bortnyi. Thank you for your bravery, guys, and to all your comrades!"

Zelenskyy also noted that the day before he had signed decrees on awarding border guards with state awards and orders.

The President also reminded that the day before he had signed a decree to expand the staff of the State Border Guard Service and emphasized that this was a recognition of their professionalism and the need to protect our country.

I have signed the law of Ukraine on increasing the staffing of the State Border Guard Service - this is the state's recognition of your effectiveness, soldiers, in protecting Ukraine, our independence, and the lives of our people. Truly effective structures in our Defense and Security Forces deserve to build up and share their experience with other elements of our army.

Klymenko announces creation of the third combat brigade of the State Border Guard Service30.04.24, 16:44 • 18208 views

In the morning, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared photos of the work of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, congratulating border guards on their professional day.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
berdianskBerdiansk
donetskDonetsk
chernihivChernihiv
khersonKherson

