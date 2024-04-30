ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Klymenko announces creation of the third combat brigade of the State Border Guard Service

Klymenko announces creation of the third combat brigade of the State Border Guard Service

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18205 views

Ukraine is creating a third combat brigade, the Gart, of the State Border Guard Service to strengthen defense forces on its eastern borders, in addition to the existing Steel Frontier and Revenge brigades.

Today, on the Day of the Border Guard of Ukraine, the Minister of Internal Affairs announced the creation of the third combat brigade of the State Border Guard Service - "Gart", whose fighters are already reinforcing the Defense Forces on the eastern borders. Currently, there are already two brigades in Ukraine formed by border guards - the Steel Frontier and Revenge Brigades of the Offensive Guard. Klymenko announced this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

It is symbolic to announce today the creation of the third combat brigade of the State Border Guard Service - "Gart", whose fighters are already reinforcing the Defense Forces on the eastern borders 

- Klymenko said.

He reminded us that today is the Day of the Border Guard of Ukraine, a professional holiday for those who faithfully protect and defend our state border.

"The border guards bravely proved themselves in the battles in 2014. To this day, the border guard detachments and the formed combat brigades of the Steel Frontier and Revenge Offensive Guards continue to beat the enemy, demonstrating great strength and endurance. The defense of Zmeinyi Island, Mariupol, the battle for Kyiv, and the liberation of the North and Kharkiv region from the occupiers are just some of the heroic resistance that continues to this day. This is a difficult but worthy path that leads us to the goal of reaching the 1991 borders. To a safe and peaceful Ukraine," Klymenko added.

He thanked the border guards for their professionalism and endurance, honesty and fighting stubbornness, for their faith in Ukraine and their fight for it.

Recall

Today, April 30, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Border Guard. The event was established in 2018 to commemorate the fact that in 1918, as a result of a counteroffensive, the UPR troops reached the border of the young Ukrainian state.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
snake-island-ukraineSnake Island (Ukraine)
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

