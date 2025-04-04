Snake Island (Ukraine)

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13015 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22854 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61508 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208515 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119721 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387440 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307597 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213211 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243952 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254965 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Cat special operation: DIU evacuates kittens from Zmeinyi Island

The “Timur Special Forces” of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated 15 cats from Zmiinyi Island to the mainland. The animals were transferred to the Sirius shelter, where they will be able to be adopted by their new owners after adaptation.

Society • November 26, 12:29 PM • 13957 views

Russian Federation tries to attack gas production towers near Zmiine, but the Defense Forces manage to hold them - SBGSU

Russian troops attempt to attack gas production towers near Zmeinyi Island. Ukrainian defenders manage to keep control of the towers and the island by striking at the enemy.

War • October 7, 07:01 AM • 41245 views

Border guards show exclusive footage of battles for gas production towers near Zmiinyi

The State Border Guard Service showed exclusive footage of the battles for gas production platforms near Zmiinyi Island.

War • October 5, 08:44 AM • 18151 views

There is one hostile Russian ship in the Black Sea, no Kalibr cruise missile carriers

In the Black Sea, there is one enemy ship on combat duty that is not a Kalibr carrier. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, and one Kalibr cruise missile carrier in the Mediterranean.

War • September 24, 04:04 AM • 55431 views

One enemy Russian ship without cruise missiles is in the Black Sea

In the Black Sea, there is one Russian ship on combat duty that is not a Kalibr carrier. In the Mediterranean, there is one ship with 16 Kalibr cruise missiles.

War • September 23, 04:11 AM • 54806 views

A real outpost in the Black Sea: border guards showed what Zmeinyi Island looks like today

Special Forces of the State Border Guard Service and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine are protecting civilian shipping in the Black Sea. They are preventing enemy aircraft and ships from approaching the Ukrainian coast, including Zmiinyi Island.

Society • September 20, 12:57 PM • 14432 views

New exchange: the state border guard service showed the state of Ukrainian defenders after the Russian captivity

The state border guard service noted that among the border guards released today there are those who passed in the Donetsk and Izmail border detachments.

War • May 31, 07:23 PM • 91678 views

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will continue to build up Ukrainian marine forces

Ukraine will continue to develop the forces of the Ukrainian Marines, a special kind of troops that have made a significant impact on the war against Russian aggression with their bravery, dedication and strategic battles in the south and east.

War • May 23, 12:12 PM • 21222 views

Klymenko announces creation of the third combat brigade of the State Border Guard Service

Ukraine is creating a third combat brigade, the Gart, of the State Border Guard Service to strengthen defense forces on its eastern borders, in addition to the existing Steel Frontier and Revenge brigades.

War • April 30, 01:44 PM • 18233 views

Humeniuk explains why Russia is trying to terrorize Zmeinyi Island

Russia is trying to terrorize Zmeinyi Island in the Black Sea to disrupt the functioning of the navigation corridor, as the recommended sea routes run along the island.

War • April 1, 10:29 AM • 23350 views

Yusov: DIU operations at sea are a security issue not only for Ukraine but also for neighboring countries

Ukrainian intelligence operations at sea, including the liberation of Zmeinyi Island and the destruction of Russian ships, significantly reduced the number of Russian attacks from the sea and pushed the enemy fleet back, ensuring security not only for Ukraine but also for neighboring countries such as Moldova.

War • March 26, 01:12 PM • 28247 views

SSU Day: key achievements, plans, combat work

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is celebrating its 32nd anniversary, emphasizing its key role in countering Russian aggression through special operations, maritime drones, combat work, exposing traitors and collaborators, investigating war crimes, countering cyber threats, and destroying the Crimean bridge.

Society • March 25, 09:54 AM • 28282 views

Our actions in the Black Sea are preparations for a serious operation in Crimea - Budanov

Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, explained the importance of combat missions carried out by military intelligence units, in particular in the Black Sea and in the temporarily occupied Crimea, in the documentary "War for the Sea: From Dnipro to Crimea".

War • March 11, 07:52 AM • 31405 views

"There are dead and wounded: DIU tells details of the destruction of the Russian ship "Sergei Kotov"

The GUR reported the details of the destruction of the Russian ship Sergey Kotov.

War • March 5, 07:45 AM • 20558 views

"Our victory is in unity": AFU Commander-in-Chief Syrsky on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of russia

On the second anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi thanked Ukrainian defenders who are repelling russian attacks and emphasized the need for further unity to achieve victory.

War • February 24, 07:44 AM • 32542 views

50th prisoner exchange: defenders of Azovstal, Zmiine and Kherson return to Ukraine

Among those released from captivity are many defenders of Mariupol, soldiers who were on "Azovstal", Zmiiny Island, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Kherson and Sumy directions.

War • January 31, 12:59 PM • 26818 views