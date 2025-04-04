Snake Island (Ukraine)

The “Timur Special Forces” of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated 15 cats from Zmiinyi Island to the mainland. The animals were transferred to the Sirius shelter, where they will be able to be adopted by their new owners after adaptation.
Russian troops attempt to attack gas production towers near Zmeinyi Island. Ukrainian defenders manage to keep control of the towers and the island by striking at the enemy.
The State Border Guard Service showed exclusive footage of the battles for gas production platforms near Zmiinyi Island.
In the Black Sea, there is one enemy ship on combat duty that is not a Kalibr carrier. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, and one Kalibr cruise missile carrier in the Mediterranean.
In the Black Sea, there is one Russian ship on combat duty that is not a Kalibr carrier. In the Mediterranean, there is one ship with 16 Kalibr cruise missiles.
Special Forces of the State Border Guard Service and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine are protecting civilian shipping in the Black Sea. They are preventing enemy aircraft and ships from approaching the Ukrainian coast, including Zmiinyi Island.
The state border guard service noted that among the border guards released today there are those who passed in the Donetsk and Izmail border detachments.
Ukraine will continue to develop the forces of the Ukrainian Marines, a special kind of troops that have made a significant impact on the war against Russian aggression with their bravery, dedication and strategic battles in the south and east.
Ukraine is creating a third combat brigade, the Gart, of the State Border Guard Service to strengthen defense forces on its eastern borders, in addition to the existing Steel Frontier and Revenge brigades.
Russia is trying to terrorize Zmeinyi Island in the Black Sea to disrupt the functioning of the navigation corridor, as the recommended sea routes run along the island.
Ukrainian intelligence operations at sea, including the liberation of Zmeinyi Island and the destruction of Russian ships, significantly reduced the number of Russian attacks from the sea and pushed the enemy fleet back, ensuring security not only for Ukraine but also for neighboring countries such as Moldova.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is celebrating its 32nd anniversary, emphasizing its key role in countering Russian aggression through special operations, maritime drones, combat work, exposing traitors and collaborators, investigating war crimes, countering cyber threats, and destroying the Crimean bridge.
Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, explained the importance of combat missions carried out by military intelligence units, in particular in the Black Sea and in the temporarily occupied Crimea, in the documentary "War for the Sea: From Dnipro to Crimea".
The GUR reported the details of the destruction of the Russian ship Sergey Kotov.
On the second anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi thanked Ukrainian defenders who are repelling russian attacks and emphasized the need for further unity to achieve victory.
Among those released from captivity are many defenders of Mariupol, soldiers who were on "Azovstal", Zmiiny Island, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Kherson and Sumy directions.