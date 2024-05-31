New exchange: the state border guard service showed the state of Ukrainian defenders after the Russian captivity

The State Border Service showed photos of military personnel who were returned from captivity today. A number of images show the condition of the Ukrainian defenders, reports UNN.

"It seems that the whole of Ukraine is now looking at these faces, and everyone who is nearby is trying to support the defenders in any way they can. New things, a shower, lunch, emotions from calls to relatives and the first warm hugs for a long time of captivity," the caption to the photo says.

Previously

According to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, everyone who returned from captivity today told about torture. About a third of them are wounded and seriously wounded. Absolutely everyone has lost an insane number of kilograms and needs treatment and rehabilitation.

Recall

Today, on May 31, Ukraine exchanged prisoners with Russia, and 75 Ukrainians returned home.

Interior Minister Ihor Klimenko said that among the Ukrainians released today there are 29 employees of the Ministry of internal affairs of Ukraine: 21 National Guardsmen, 7 border guards and a police officer.

The state border guard service noted that among the border guards released today there are those who passed in the Donetsk and Izmail border detachments.

Also, the head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak, saidthat today it was possible to release from captivity 19 people who were captured from the island of Zmeiny and 10 defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal.