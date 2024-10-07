Russian Federation tries to attack gas production towers near Zmiine, but the Defense Forces manage to hold them - SBGSU

Russian troops try to attack gas production towers near Zmiinyi Island, but the Ukrainian military manages to hold them. The occupiers cannot enter the island itself.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

When asked if the border guards were on duty at Boyko's tower, Demchenko replied:

The structure of service there can be specific, because the enemy is also trying to attack these drilling rigs in order to prevent us from controlling them, but as we can see, our defenders manage to hold them, manage to avoid being hit by the enemy. Instead, we are the ones who strike the enemy, preventing him from controlling this territory - Demchenko said

Demchenko also commented on the situation on Zmeinyi Island in general.

Over the last period, I can only note that the enemy cannot enter there (Zmeinyi Island - ed.). Instead, of course, he is trying to track the location of Ukrainian defenders there, the actions we are taking to control this territory and, of course, to strike using aircraft or other means on Zmeinyi Island. At the same time, both in the direction of the drilling rigs and on the territory of Zmiyne, our guys are doing everything possible to avoid being hit by the enemy, and instead ensure control over Zmiyne Island Demchenko.

Addendum

On October 5, border guards showed exclusive footage of the fighting for gas production towers near Zmiine.

In September 2023, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported the successful completion of a unique operation to establish control over Boyko Rigs and a number of drilling platforms.