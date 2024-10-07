ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 48830 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101468 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163925 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136176 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142152 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138576 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180700 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112021 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171557 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104724 views

Russian Federation tries to attack gas production towers near Zmiine, but the Defense Forces manage to hold them - SBGSU

Russian Federation tries to attack gas production towers near Zmiine, but the Defense Forces manage to hold them - SBGSU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41209 views

Russian troops attempt to attack gas production towers near Zmeinyi Island. Ukrainian defenders manage to keep control of the towers and the island by striking at the enemy.

Russian troops  try to attack gas production towers near Zmiinyi Island, but the Ukrainian military manages to hold them. The occupiers cannot enter the island itself.

This was reported  by the State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

When asked if the border guards were on duty at Boyko's tower, Demchenko replied:

The structure of service there can be specific, because the enemy is also trying to attack these drilling rigs in order to prevent us from controlling them, but as we can see, our defenders manage to hold them, manage to avoid being hit by the enemy. Instead, we are the ones who strike the enemy, preventing him from controlling this territory

- Demchenko said

Demchenko also commented on the situation on Zmeinyi Island in general.

Over the last period, I can only note that the enemy cannot enter there (Zmeinyi Island - ed.). Instead, of course, he is trying to track the location of Ukrainian defenders there, the actions we are taking to control this territory and, of course, to strike using aircraft or other means on Zmeinyi Island. At the same time, both in the direction of the drilling rigs and on the territory of Zmiyne, our guys are doing everything possible to avoid being hit by the enemy, and instead ensure control over Zmiyne Island

Demchenko.

Addendum

On October 5, border guards showed exclusive footage of the fighting for gas production towers near Zmiine. 

In September 2023, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported the successful completion of a unique operation to establish control over Boyko Rigs and a number of drilling platforms. 

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
snake-island-ukraineSnake Island (Ukraine)
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
dat-chornomornaftohazDAT Chernomorneftegaz

