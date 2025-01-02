The average salary of civil servants has increased to 62 thousand: where they get more

The average salary of employees of central executive authorities reached UAH 62 thousand in November 2024.

This is stated in the data of the Ministry of Finance, reports UNN.

How salaries have changed

Compared to January 2024, civil servants' salaries increased by 61%. At the beginning of the year, the average accrued salary of 21.7 thousand officials amounted to UAH 38.6 thousand.

Today, the salaries of government employees are 3.4 times higher than the national average. For comparison, according to the Pension Fund, in September the average salary in Ukraine was 18 thousand hryvnias.

Who gets the most

According to the Ministry of Finance, the highest average salaries are recorded in the Antimonopoly Committee - UAH 118.7 thousand.

The total number of employees of the Committee is 268, and the managers receive an average of UAH 215 thousand per month.

The average salary at the Ministry of Justice, where state registries were recently hacked, is 100,500 hryvnias. The department employs 997 people. At the Central Election Commission, despite the absence of elections during martial law, the average salary is 97,200 hryvnias. It employs 248 people, and its management receives an average of 310.3 thousand hryvnias per month.

The average salary in the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers is 65.5 thousand hryvnias. The agency employs 672 people, and its managers receive up to 132.9 thousand hryvnias.

Reasons for changes

At the beginning of 2024, the government introduced a new system of remuneration for civil servants based on the qualifications of positions and grades.

The bulk of the salary is now made up of the base salary (70%), while bonuses account for only 30%. In addition, since January 1, the government has reduced the number of vacancies in the public sector by almost 20 thousand.

According to the Ministry of Finance, these measures will save about UAH 8 billion, which will be used for the country's defense and security.

Recall

In 2025, the minimum wage will remain at UAH 8000, but due to tax increases, payments will decrease.