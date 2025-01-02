The average salary of civil servants has increased to 62 thousand: where they get more

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 78729 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156519 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132209 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139497 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137135 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176810 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111745 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168459 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104650 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114011 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136511 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135904 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 69389 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104678 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106882 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 156519 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176810 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168459 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195980 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185067 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135904 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136511 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144615 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136132 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153184 views
The average salary of civil servants has increased to 62 thousand: where they get more

The average salary of civil servants has increased to 62 thousand: where they get more

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37571 views

In November, the average salary of civil servants rose to UAH 62 thousand, which is 3.4 times higher than the average in Ukraine. The highest salaries were paid at the Antimonopoly Committee - UAH 118.7 thousand.

The average salary of employees of central executive authorities reached UAH 62 thousand in November 2024.

This is stated in the data of the Ministry of Finance, reports UNN

How salaries have changed

Compared to January 2024, civil servants' salaries increased by 61%. At the beginning of the year, the average accrued salary of 21.7 thousand officials amounted to UAH 38.6 thousand.

Today, the salaries of government employees are 3.4 times higher than the national average. For comparison, according to the Pension Fund, in September the average salary in Ukraine was 18 thousand hryvnias.

 Who gets the most

According to the Ministry of Finance, the highest average salaries are recorded in the Antimonopoly Committee - UAH 118.7 thousand.

The total number of employees of the Committee is 268, and the managers receive an average of UAH 215 thousand per month.

The average salary at the Ministry of Justice, where state registries were recently hacked, is 100,500 hryvnias. The department employs 997 people. At the Central Election Commission, despite the absence of elections during martial law, the average salary is 97,200 hryvnias. It employs 248 people, and its management receives an average of 310.3 thousand hryvnias per month.

The average salary in the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers is 65.5 thousand hryvnias. The agency employs 672 people, and its managers receive up to 132.9 thousand hryvnias.

Reasons for changes

At the beginning of 2024, the government introduced a new system of remuneration for civil servants based on the qualifications of positions and grades.

The bulk of the salary is now made up of the base salary (70%), while bonuses account for only 30%. In addition, since January 1, the government has reduced the number of vacancies in the public sector by almost 20 thousand.

According to the Ministry of Finance, these measures will save about UAH 8 billion, which will be used for the country's defense and security.

Recall

In 2025, the minimum wage will remain at UAH 8000, but due to tax increases, payments will decrease. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

EconomyPolitics
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising