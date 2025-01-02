Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on UN accusations of violation of religious freedoms

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has commented on the UN's accusations that Ukraine restricts religious freedoms of its citizens, UNN reports .

In particular, this refers to the 41 periodic reports of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, which were published on December 31, 2024.

We reject the UN's conclusions regarding the amendments to the Law of Ukraine “On the Protection of the Constitutional Order in the Field of Activities of Religious Organizations” as distorting the reality. We emphasize once again that the law mentioned in the report does not provide for the prohibition of any of the churches existing in Ukraine. It only prevents religious organizations in Ukraine from being subordinated to governing centers located in a state that has carried out or is carrying out armed aggression against Ukraine and/or temporarily occupied part of its territory, as well as religious organizations that support armed aggression against Ukraine - the Ministry emphasized.

