Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on UN accusations of violation of religious freedoms

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 81762 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157268 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132619 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139864 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137389 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177283 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111832 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168823 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104661 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114013 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137064 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136516 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 71952 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105077 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107280 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157252 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177273 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168815 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196321 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185410 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136516 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137064 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144828 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136342 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153363 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on UN accusations of violation of religious freedoms

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on UN accusations of violation of religious freedoms

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37516 views

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies the UN's accusations that religious freedoms in the country are being restricted. The Ministry emphasizes that the law only prohibits subordination of religious organizations to the governing centers of the aggressor country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has commented on the UN's accusations that Ukraine restricts religious freedoms of its citizens, UNN reports .

Details  [1

In particular, this refers to the 41 periodic reports of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, which were published on December 31, 2024.

We reject the UN's conclusions regarding the amendments to the Law of Ukraine “On the Protection of the Constitutional Order in the Field of Activities of Religious Organizations” as distorting the reality. We emphasize once again that the law mentioned in the report does not provide for the prohibition of any of the churches existing in Ukraine. It only prevents religious organizations in Ukraine from being subordinated to governing centers located in a state that has carried out or is carrying out armed aggression against Ukraine and/or temporarily occupied part of its territory, as well as religious organizations that support armed aggression against Ukraine

- the Ministry emphasized.

Recall

The President of Ukraine met with representatives of the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations on the eve of Christmas and Hanukkah. He thanked them for their support of the Ukrainian people and discussed countering Russian influence through the church.

The Israeli Embassy expresses concern over incidents during the Hanukkah celebrations in Ukraine, Israeli Ambassador to Kyiv Michael Brodsky said.

Police have identified the drunken young man who cut the power cable of the Menorah in Lviv. The suspect faces a fine and other sanctions under the article on damaging religious buildings.

Zelensky lights Hanukkah candles with rabbis of Ukraine on menorah from Milei25.12.24, 19:32 • 35213 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Politics
israelIsrael
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
united-nationsUnited Nations
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

