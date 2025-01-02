Riot on New Year's Eve: police and firefighters attacked across Germany

Targeted attacks on police and firefighters took place in Germany on New Year's Eve. Most of the attacks took place in Berlin.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Tagesschau, rbb, Süddeutsche Zeitung and Bild.

On New Year's Eve, police and firefighters in Germany were targeted with missiles and thrown at them.

The media recorded violence directed against emergency workers.

On New Year's Eve, police officers were attacked by a large crowd in the Babelsberg district. A spokesperson for the Brandenburg police headquarters told rbb that about 100 people gathered. From inside the group, bottles, stones and pyrotechnics were thrown at the officers. A police officer was lightly injured. Two people from the group were reportedly detained.

Also in Berlin, in the Neukölln district, at about 00:20, unknown persons set fire to objects on Schillerpromenade;

In the Kreuzberg area (on Prinzensal), a patrol car crew noticed damage to a window from a pyrotechnic device;

A “kugel bomb” exploded in the Prenzlauer Berg area (on Prenzlauer Allee and the corner of Danziger Strasse) around 00:50. and he was also taken to the hospital;

In the Charlottenburg district (at Joachimsthalstrasse and the corner of Kurfürstendamm), at about 00:20, a policeman was standing near the back of his car.

Other cities in Germany

Munich's security and rescue forces had more to do on New Year's Eve 2024/25 than they did a year ago. The police operation on the Wittelsbacher Bridge was particularly unusual. According to police, several hundred people rioted there and even attacked officers.

Approximately 20 minutes after midnight, up to 300 people gathered on the bridge that crosses the Isar and connects the Isar suburb to the Au district. According to a police report, some of these people set fire to objects and repeatedly threw firecrackers and glass bottles at emergency personnel. Some of them were wearing masks, and preliminary findings suggest that the people behind the attack belong to the left-wing spectrum. A communist hammer and sickle symbol was smeared on a police car. - writes sueddeutsche.

Targeted attacks on police and firefighters took place in Hamburg on New Year's Eve. Emergency services were fired upon with firecrackers and pyrotechnics.

The firefighters were attacked in the early evening, and the violence continued until midnight. A man ran up to the police with a battery of flares and shot at them. In the Schreyerring, illegal firecrackers and tracer munitions were also fired at balconies and into the crowd. On Wednesday evening, nine police officers were injured in Hamburg. Several arrests were made.

Weimar (Thuringia). According to Bild, the situation escalated shortly after midnight. On Goethe Square, a group of pyrotechnics fired at a police car, which caught fire. When the fire was extinguished, police and firefighters were again attacked with pyrotechnics.

In Leipzig, about 50 people repeatedly attacked emergency services, throwing firecrackers, rockets and bottles. Cars and trams were also reportedly targeted, according to witnesses. One police officer was wounded but remained on duty.

Schleswig-Holstein, city Kiel.

When an ambulance tried to save a patient with a heart attack, the police officers who arrived at the scene were attacked by a group of 70-80 people. Twenty-six police officers were on the scene and used sniffer dogs and pepper spray to allow the medics to continue their work. During these incidents, 14 of the 37 police officers were injured by pyrotechnic devices. - the publication reports.

