Mass murder in Montenegro: 12 dead, including two children

As a result of the massacre in Cetinje in Montenegro, 12 people, including two children, were killed, and doctors are fighting for the lives of four more people, UNN reports with reference to Vijesti.

Details

Seven men, three women and two children were reportedly killed.

All police units, as well as a special police unit, searched for hours for the suspect, Azo Martynovic, who died a few minutes before midnight after shooting himself in the head when, as confirmed by the acting police director, Lazar Šcepanovic, police surrounded him near his family home in the Humči neighborhood. He died on the way to a clinical center in Podgorica.

Suspect in Montenegro massacre dies after suicide attempt

Four of the wounded were operated on, and hospital director Dr. Aleksandar Radovic announced that three of the seriously wounded were in the intensive care unit, that their injuries were serious, but that their vital signs were "currently stable.

Dr. Radovych explained that the surgery of the fourth wounded, who has numerous injuries to his head, abdomen and chest, was to last until morning.