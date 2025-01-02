Suspect in Montenegro massacre dies after suicide attempt

In Montenegro, a suspect in a mass murder died after a suicide attempt. This was reported by the Balkan Service of Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

Details

The suspect in the murder of at least ten people, including two children, attempted suicide and died on the way to the hospital. The incident took place in the city of Cetinje, Montenegro.

According to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Montenegro, the number of victims is at least ten, and four more people were injured. At the same time, the acting head of the police department suggested that the death toll could reach 12 people.

The motive for the crime remains unknown, as the victims included close acquaintances of the suspect, including his friends and godparents.

The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement agencies are working to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy.

