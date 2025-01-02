Suspect in Montenegro massacre dies after suicide attempt

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 78153 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156338 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132117 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139417 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137074 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176692 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111721 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168365 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104647 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114010 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136408 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135786 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 68785 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104580 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106783 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156338 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176692 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168365 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195899 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184986 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135762 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136388 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144584 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136102 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153159 views
Suspect in Montenegro massacre dies after suicide attempt

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30637 views

A mass shooting took place in the city of Cetinje, killing at least 10 people, including two children. The suspect, who shot at his friends and close acquaintances, died after a suicide attempt.

In Montenegro, a suspect in a mass murder died after a suicide attempt. This was reported by the Balkan Service of Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

Details

The suspect in the murder of at least ten people, including two children, attempted suicide and died on the way to the hospital. The incident took place in the city of Cetinje, Montenegro.

According to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Montenegro, the number of victims is at least ten, and four more people were injured. At the same time, the acting head of the police department suggested that the death toll could reach 12 people. 

The motive for the crime remains unknown, as the victims included close acquaintances of the suspect, including his friends and godparents. 

The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement agencies are working to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy.

Deadly shooting in Montenegro: police are searching for a suspect01.01.25, 21:54 • 33070 views

Julia Kotwicka

montenegroMontenegro

