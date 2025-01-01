Deadly shooting in Montenegro: police are searching for a suspect

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 65023 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151979 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129845 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137279 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135553 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173907 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111166 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166213 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104543 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113985 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133453 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132531 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 53310 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 102156 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104370 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 151957 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173893 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166200 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193867 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183009 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132531 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133453 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143738 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135297 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152420 views
Deadly shooting in Montenegro: police are searching for a suspect

Deadly shooting in Montenegro: police are searching for a suspect

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33070 views

There was a shooting in a bar in Cetinje that left 7 people dead, including two teenagers. Police are searching for Atso Martinovic and urging locals to stay at home.

Seven people, including two teenagers, were killed in a shooting in Montenegro today. Police are looking for Atso Martinovic from Cetinje, reports UNN citing Vijesti.

Details

According to media reports, a fight first broke out in the bar before the wanted man pulled out a gun and fired a shot.

The Police Department has appealed to the residents of Cetinje to remain calm and stay in their homes while all available police units are on the ground and taking action within their jurisdiction to bring the situation under control and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We inform the public that this is a situational event that is not the result of a confrontation between high-risk organized crime groups. Special police units have been dispatched to the scene to deal with this crisis situation,” the police statement said. said.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

