Deadly shooting in Montenegro: police are searching for a suspect

Seven people, including two teenagers, were killed in a shooting in Montenegro today. Police are looking for Atso Martinovic from Cetinje, reports UNN citing Vijesti.

Details

According to media reports, a fight first broke out in the bar before the wanted man pulled out a gun and fired a shot.

The Police Department has appealed to the residents of Cetinje to remain calm and stay in their homes while all available police units are on the ground and taking action within their jurisdiction to bring the situation under control and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We inform the public that this is a situational event that is not the result of a confrontation between high-risk organized crime groups. Special police units have been dispatched to the scene to deal with this crisis situation,” the police statement said. said.