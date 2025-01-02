ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155538 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131679 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139002 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136809 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176191 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111629 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167982 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104635 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114004 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Russian attack on Kyiv damages administrative buildings of the Verkhovna Rada: what is known about the consequences

Russian attack on Kyiv damages administrative buildings of the Verkhovna Rada: what is known about the consequences

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37339 views

As a result of the Russian attack on January 1, the administrative buildings of the Ukrainian parliament were damaged. Two people were killed - scholars Ihor Zyma and Olesya Sokur - and seven were injured, including two pregnant women.

As a result of the January 1 attack on the capital by the Russian Federation, the administrative buildings of the Ukrainian parliament, which house committees and units of the Verkhovna Rada's Secretariat, were damaged. This was reported by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, UNN reports.

"On January 1 this year, Russia launched a cynical attack on the center of Kyiv. The strike on a residential building killed two civilians - the family of well-known Kyiv scientists Ihor Zyma and his wife Olesia Sokur. At the same time, the blast wave damaged the surrounding buildings, including the administrative buildings of the Ukrainian parliament, where the committees and departments of the Verkhovna Rada's Secretariat are located. Yesterday, law enforcement agencies and special services were on the scene to record the consequences of the barbaric attack. The damage is currently being assessed," said Stefanchuk.

He noted that the relevant departments of the office are making every effort to promptly eliminate the consequences of the attack and ensure uninterrupted BP.

Recall

Seven people, including two pregnant women, were injured in the attack by Russian troops on Kyiv . Two people were killed.

Also, as a result of the Russian drone attack on Kyiv on January 1 , a prominent Ukrainian scientist, neuroscientist Igor Zyma, along with his wife and pet, was killed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarKyiv
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

