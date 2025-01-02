Russian attack on Kyiv damages administrative buildings of the Verkhovna Rada: what is known about the consequences

As a result of the January 1 attack on the capital by the Russian Federation, the administrative buildings of the Ukrainian parliament, which house committees and units of the Verkhovna Rada's Secretariat, were damaged. This was reported by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, UNN reports.

"On January 1 this year, Russia launched a cynical attack on the center of Kyiv. The strike on a residential building killed two civilians - the family of well-known Kyiv scientists Ihor Zyma and his wife Olesia Sokur. At the same time, the blast wave damaged the surrounding buildings, including the administrative buildings of the Ukrainian parliament, where the committees and departments of the Verkhovna Rada's Secretariat are located. Yesterday, law enforcement agencies and special services were on the scene to record the consequences of the barbaric attack. The damage is currently being assessed," said Stefanchuk.

He noted that the relevant departments of the office are making every effort to promptly eliminate the consequences of the attack and ensure uninterrupted BP.

Recall

Seven people, including two pregnant women, were injured in the attack by Russian troops on Kyiv . Two people were killed.

Also, as a result of the Russian drone attack on Kyiv on January 1 , a prominent Ukrainian scientist, neuroscientist Igor Zyma, along with his wife and pet, was killed.