"There are dead and wounded: DIU tells details of the destruction of the Russian ship "Sergei Kotov"

As a result of the attack by naval drones, the Russian ship "Sergei Kotov" was definitely destroyed this time, there are dead and wounded, the information is being clarified. This was said on the air of Radio Liberty on Tuesday by a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, UNN reports.

Another successful operation. (...) And this time the Sergei Kotov is definitely destroyed. (...) The situation with the crew is being clarified. There are dead and wounded. However, there is a possibility that some of the crew managed to evacuate. At least we know about more than ten ambulances that were called by the enemy in the nearest land area. That is, the evacuation operation was still carried out - Yusov said.

According to him, the Russian ship, which was attacked by Ukrainian scouts at night, had previously participated in an attack on Zmeinyi Island, and it was planned to deploy anti-aircraft missile systems.

"There were plans to place anti-aircraft missile systems on the ship itself. And there have already been such attempts. The fewer such ships there are, the fewer anti-aircraft missile systems will be deployed on them, which means more opportunities for the Ukrainian security and defense forces. Also, the Sergei Kotov is notable for the fact that it participated together with the cruiser Moskva on Zmeiny Island, and now it has joined the same cruiser Moskva," Yusov added.

On the night of March 4-5, a special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy hit the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergey Kotov with Magura V5 maritime drones near the Kerch Strait. According to the GUR, the ship suffered damage to the stern, starboard and port sides.