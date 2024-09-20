A real outpost in the Black Sea: border guards showed what Zmeinyi Island looks like today

The Ukrainian military is constantly protecting civilian navigation in the Black Sea. In particular, they ensure the security of the Ukrainian island of Zmeinyi. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Details

The military emphasizes that today Zmeinyi Island is a real outpost in the Black Sea.

Special Forces of the State Border Guard Service together with the units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine secure civilian navigation in the Black Sea. In particular, they prevent enemy aircraft and warships from approaching the Ukrainian coast - border guards said.

The second anniversary of the liberation of Zmiinyi Island: SBU shows unique footage of SBU servicemen

Recall

In the spring , the head of the press center of the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces, Natalia Humeniuk, said that Russia is trying to terrorize Zmeinyi Island in the Black Sea to disrupt the functioning of the navigation corridor, as recommended sea routes run along the island.