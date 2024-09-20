A real outpost in the Black Sea: border guards showed what Zmeinyi Island looks like today

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 103885 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109697 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 177301 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143128 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146302 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140192 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187213 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112172 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177206 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104799 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 79589 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 38109 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 86480 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 56086 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 47364 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 177312 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187221 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177210 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204457 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193246 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144714 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144419 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148924 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140189 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156896 views
Actual
A real outpost in the Black Sea: border guards showed what Zmeinyi Island looks like today

A real outpost in the Black Sea: border guards showed what Zmeinyi Island looks like today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14394 views

Special Forces of the State Border Guard Service and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine are protecting civilian shipping in the Black Sea. They are preventing enemy aircraft and ships from approaching the Ukrainian coast, including Zmiinyi Island.

The Ukrainian military is constantly protecting civilian navigation in the Black Sea. In particular, they ensure the security of the Ukrainian island of Zmeinyi. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Details

The military emphasizes that today Zmeinyi Island is a real outpost in the Black Sea. 

Special Forces of the State Border Guard Service together with the units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine secure civilian navigation in the Black Sea. In particular, they prevent enemy aircraft and warships from approaching the Ukrainian coast

- border guards said. 

The second anniversary of the liberation of Zmiinyi Island: SBU shows unique footage of SBU servicemen30.06.24, 12:56 • 116733 views

Recall

In the spring , the head of the press center of the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces, Natalia Humeniuk, said that Russia is trying to terrorize Zmeinyi Island in the Black Sea to disrupt the functioning of the navigation corridor, as recommended sea routes run along the island. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
snake-island-ukraineSnake Island (Ukraine)
nataliia-humeniukNatalia Humeniuk
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
black-seaBlack Sea
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising