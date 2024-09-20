A real outpost in the Black Sea: border guards showed what Zmeinyi Island looks like today
Special Forces of the State Border Guard Service and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine are protecting civilian shipping in the Black Sea. They are preventing enemy aircraft and ships from approaching the Ukrainian coast, including Zmiinyi Island.
The Ukrainian military is constantly protecting civilian navigation in the Black Sea. In particular, they ensure the security of the Ukrainian island of Zmeinyi. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service.
The military emphasizes that today Zmeinyi Island is a real outpost in the Black Sea.
Special Forces of the State Border Guard Service together with the units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine secure civilian navigation in the Black Sea. In particular, they prevent enemy aircraft and warships from approaching the Ukrainian coast
In the spring , the head of the press center of the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces, Natalia Humeniuk, said that Russia is trying to terrorize Zmeinyi Island in the Black Sea to disrupt the functioning of the navigation corridor, as recommended sea routes run along the island.