Special Forces of the State Border Guard Service and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine are protecting civilian shipping in the Black Sea. They are preventing enemy aircraft and ships from approaching the Ukrainian coast, including Zmiinyi Island.
Natalia Gumenyuk, who was previously dismissed from the post of head of the Center for Strategic Communications of the Southern Defense Forces, was appointed deputy head of the Communications Department of the Operational Command "South". Earlier, media workers demanded her dismissal for allegedly banning coverage of Russia's war crimes.
Dmytro Pletenchuk, the new head of the Strategic Communications Center of the Southern Operational Command, met with journalists from Odesa region to discuss the development of further communication and cooperation in the region.
Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, will become the new head of the Center for Strategic Communications of the Southern Defense Forces, continuing to cover the activities of the Ukrainian Navy.
Colonel Natalia Humeniuk has been dismissed from the post of head of the Center for Strategic Communications of the Southern Defense Forces, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.
Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, denied the accusations of not covering the consequences of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant tragedy, saying that this is an absolute lie, as more than 800 requests were processed within a week after the explosion in accordance with the relevant orders.
The journalists demand the dismissal of Natalia Humeniuk from her position as communications officer of the South military command for banning coverage of Russia's war crimes and imposing unjustified restrictions on the work of the media.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops stormed Ukrainian positions on the left bank in Kherson region 5 times, but were unsuccessful, while Ukraine continues to strengthen its foothold and destroyed 4 enemy Shahed drones in the south.
The situation in the south of Ukraine remains tense: the enemy continues to terrorize, shelling energy facilities and trying to detect Ukrainian air defense systems.
The Russians are not using armored vehicles and are conducting powerful rotations, which indicates that they are preparing for something, while shifting their activity closer to the East.
Russians repeatedly try to force Ukrainian troops out of their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, but suffer losses during the assaults.
Russian occupants are trying to drive Ukrainian units from the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region and are pressing towards Robotyno, using artillery, mortars and drones.
The enemy has advanced north of Berdychiv, while fighting continues in several localities, including Robotyne, Krasnohorivka, Ivanivka, Novokalynove and Bohdanivka.
No enemy ships have been spotted in the Black Sea, as they are at their base, according to the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Russians carried out nighttime attacks using "shaheeds" in an attempt to damage infrastructure and civilians, but Ukrainian air defense systems shot down 20 drones in different regions.
Russia's plans to mobilize 300,000 people may affect residents of the temporarily occupied territories who applied to be included in the voter lists during the so-called "referendum" campaign, as their data is counted as an additional resource for military service.
The attack by the Russian Federation from the south was organised by 13 drones, flying through residential areas of Ukrainian settlements in an attempt to reach infrastructure facilities in southern Ukraine. All of the drones were shot down, with debris damaging several private homes but causing no casualties.
A new cargo flight from Iran with components for Shahed kamikaze drones recently arrived in Moscow, indicating that Russia continues to produce and use Iranian drones to attack Ukraine.
In the Kherson region, Russian troops made three unsuccessful attempts to storm the left bank of the Dnipro River, suffered losses and retreated to their original positions.
In a recent drone attack, Russia attempted to expose and bypass Ukraine's air defense systems, potentially gathering information for further attacks.
About 15 drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defense during a nighttime Russian attack in the south of the country targeting energy and industrial facilities.
Russian troops occasionally conduct maneuvers with coastal missile systems and tactical missile systems as they look for other means to launch precision missile strikes in response to growing threats, while the Russian Navy remains largely inactive in the Black and Azov Seas.
Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin spent a day at the 126th separate territorial defense brigade to discuss the defense situation and basic needs.
Last night, the maximum concentration of drones was observed in Dnipropetrovs'k region during the second wave of Russian air attacks on Ukraine.
The enemy continues to put pressure on the bridgehead near Krynky, yesterday the Defense Forces repelled two attacks in this area.
The Russian occupiers carried out more powerful shelling than before, using not only aircraft but also ballistic missiles, especially in the southern regions, and intensified the use of reconnaissance drones to compensate for the lack of an air reconnaissance point.
russia is moving Black Sea Fleet infrastructure and ships to Novorossiysk amid large-scale losses near occupied Crimea, but cannot completely leave the peninsula without being seen as an escape.
Russia has increased its unmanned reconnaissance activity in the south to 147 units per day in an attempt to compensate for the absence of A-50 aircraft, said Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Russian ships were not involved in the morning's massive missile attack on Ukraine, as they have not been on patrol for two weeks, and the missile carriers have been at their base for more than a month, said Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Military District.
The "Shaheds" that the enemy is currently attacking Ukraine with have different sound characteristics, Humenyuk points out.