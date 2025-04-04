Natalia Humeniuk

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 10428 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

06:32 PM • 18182 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 58245 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 202749 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 10:10 AM • 116764 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 381584 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304136 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212792 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243729 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254852 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Popular news

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52228 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66226 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 17341 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

01:48 PM • 37979 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

02:15 PM • 122085 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 122390 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 202749 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 381584 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 249724 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304136 views
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

05:58 PM • 11210 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38235 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66476 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52462 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122075 views
A real outpost in the Black Sea: border guards showed what Zmeinyi Island looks like today

Special Forces of the State Border Guard Service and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine are protecting civilian shipping in the Black Sea. They are preventing enemy aircraft and ships from approaching the Ukrainian coast, including Zmiinyi Island.

Society • September 20, 12:57 PM • 14432 views

Gumenyuk appointed deputy head of the Communications Department of OK "Yug"

Natalia Gumenyuk, who was previously dismissed from the post of head of the Center for Strategic Communications of the Southern Defense Forces, was appointed deputy head of the Communications Department of the Operational Command "South". Earlier, media workers demanded her dismissal for allegedly banning coverage of Russia's war crimes.

Politics • June 5, 12:05 PM • 20142 views

New spokesperson of OK "Pivden" builds communication with journalists of Odesa region

Dmytro Pletenchuk, the new head of the Strategic Communications Center of the Southern Operational Command, met with journalists from Odesa region to discuss the development of further communication and cooperation in the region.

War • April 24, 08:21 PM • 26655 views

Pletenchuk will replace Humeniuk. At the same time, he will remain a spokesman for the Navy

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, will become the new head of the Center for Strategic Communications of the Southern Defense Forces, continuing to cover the activities of the Ukrainian Navy.

War • April 22, 08:57 AM • 19259 views

Natalia Humeniuk dismissed from the position of the Head of the Center for Strategic Communications of the Southern Defense Forces

Colonel Natalia Humeniuk has been dismissed from the post of head of the Center for Strategic Communications of the Southern Defense Forces, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

War • April 19, 04:30 AM • 36523 views

Failure to cover the consequences of the Kakhovka HPP tragedy is an absolute lie: Humeniuk responds to media accusations

Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, denied the accusations of not covering the consequences of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant tragedy, saying that this is an absolute lie, as more than 800 requests were processed within a week after the explosion in accordance with the relevant orders.

War • April 17, 10:10 AM • 19855 views

Media demand Humeniuk's dismissal from the post of communications officer of OK "Pivden": what caused the discontent

The journalists demand the dismissal of Natalia Humeniuk from her position as communications officer of the South military command for banning coverage of Russia's war crimes and imposing unjustified restrictions on the work of the media.

War • April 16, 08:54 PM • 25070 views

Enemy conducts 5 attacks on positions of Ukrainian Defense Forces on the left bank of Kherson region - Humeniuk

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops stormed Ukrainian positions on the left bank in Kherson region 5 times, but were unsuccessful, while Ukraine continues to strengthen its foothold and destroyed 4 enemy Shahed drones in the south.

War • April 16, 06:37 AM • 22400 views

The situation in the south remains tense. The enemy does not stop terrorizing, including energy facilities - Humeniuk

The situation in the south of Ukraine remains tense: the enemy continues to terrorize, shelling energy facilities and trying to detect Ukrainian air defense systems.

War • April 16, 06:11 AM • 22957 views

Humeniuk on the situation in the south: Russians are not using armored vehicles, which means they are preparing them for something

The Russians are not using armored vehicles and are conducting powerful rotations, which indicates that they are preparing for something, while shifting their activity closer to the East.

War • April 14, 07:40 AM • 27490 views

Humeniuk on the situation on the left bank of the Kherson region: Russians have a "groundhog day" every day

Russians repeatedly try to force Ukrainian troops out of their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, but suffer losses during the assaults.

War • April 12, 11:09 AM • 17925 views

Russia tries to drive units out of the bridgehead on the left bank and presses towards Robotyne

Russian occupants are trying to drive Ukrainian units from the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region and are pressing towards Robotyno, using artillery, mortars and drones.

War • April 12, 10:41 AM • 20599 views

russian federation advances north of Berdychiv, but fighting continues in other towns - DeepState

The enemy has advanced north of Berdychiv, while fighting continues in several localities, including Robotyne, Krasnohorivka, Ivanivka, Novokalynove and Bohdanivka.

War • April 11, 09:47 PM • 27028 views

No presence of enemy ships in the Black Sea - Humeniuk

No enemy ships have been spotted in the Black Sea, as they are at their base, according to the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine.

War • April 9, 07:29 AM • 23921 views

The enemy does not stop terrorizing and trying to damage the infrastructure: Humeniuk on the consequences of the night attack

Russians carried out nighttime attacks using "shaheeds" in an attempt to damage infrastructure and civilians, but Ukrainian air defense systems shot down 20 drones in different regions.

Society • April 9, 07:08 AM • 27742 views

Humeniuk on mobilization to the Russian army: residents of the occupied territories are "in pencil"

Russia's plans to mobilize 300,000 people may affect residents of the temporarily occupied territories who applied to be included in the voter lists during the so-called "referendum" campaign, as their data is counted as an additional resource for military service.

War • April 7, 07:20 AM • 58555 views

Enemy lays UAV routes through residential buildings - Humeniuk

The attack by the Russian Federation from the south was organised by 13 drones, flying through residential areas of Ukrainian settlements in an attempt to reach infrastructure facilities in southern Ukraine. All of the drones were shot down, with debris damaging several private homes but causing no casualties.

War • April 5, 07:03 AM • 27894 views

A new cargo flight from Iran for the production of drones arrived in Moscow - Humeniuk

A new cargo flight from Iran with components for Shahed kamikaze drones recently arrived in Moscow, indicating that Russia continues to produce and use Iranian drones to attack Ukraine.

War • April 1, 08:28 AM • 101315 views

Occupants on the left bank of Kherson region dared to make 3 assaults, but retreated with losses - Southern Defense Forces

In the Kherson region, Russian troops made three unsuccessful attempts to storm the left bank of the Dnipro River, suffered losses and retreated to their original positions.

War • March 30, 12:26 PM • 52946 views

Russian Federation tried to expose and bypass air defense systems - Humeniuk on night attack

In a recent drone attack, Russia attempted to expose and bypass Ukraine's air defense systems, potentially gathering information for further attacks.

War • March 30, 07:59 AM • 32284 views

Air defense shoots down about 15 drones during night attack in the south - Humeniuk

About 15 drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defense during a nighttime Russian attack in the south of the country targeting energy and industrial facilities.

Society • March 28, 04:44 AM • 120882 views

Humeniuk: Russia will look for other means of precision missile strikes against Ukraine

Russian troops occasionally conduct maneuvers with coastal missile systems and tactical missile systems as they look for other means to launch precision missile strikes in response to growing threats, while the Russian Navy remains largely inactive in the Black and Azov Seas.

War • March 27, 07:59 AM • 23192 views

Discussed the defense situation: Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration spent a day with a terrorist defense brigade

Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin spent a day at the 126th separate territorial defense brigade to discuss the defense situation and basic needs.

War • March 24, 12:26 PM • 48176 views

Drone attacks: The enemy has focused on Dnipropetrovs'k region - Humeniuk

Last night, the maximum concentration of drones was observed in Dnipropetrovs'k region during the second wave of Russian air attacks on Ukraine.

War • March 24, 07:30 AM • 77618 views

Enemy continues to put pressure on foothold in Krynkyi area, two attacks repelled yesterday - Gumenyuk

The enemy continues to put pressure on the bridgehead near Krynky, yesterday the Defense Forces repelled two attacks in this area.

War • March 23, 08:24 AM • 33551 views

Gumenyuk: Russian army conducted more powerful shelling last night than the previous ones

The Russian occupiers carried out more powerful shelling than before, using not only aircraft but also ballistic missiles, especially in the southern regions, and intensified the use of reconnaissance drones to compensate for the lack of an air reconnaissance point.

War • March 22, 01:11 PM • 19882 views

russia is forced to transfer the remnants of the Black Sea Fleet to Novorossiysk - GUR

russia is moving Black Sea Fleet infrastructure and ships to Novorossiysk amid large-scale losses near occupied Crimea, but cannot completely leave the peninsula without being seen as an escape.

War • March 21, 03:24 PM • 24887 views

Gumenyuk: Russia has increased the activity of unmanned reconnaissance, trying to compensate for the absence of A-50

Russia has increased its unmanned reconnaissance activity in the south to 147 units per day in an attempt to compensate for the absence of A-50 aircraft, said Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces.

War • March 21, 08:12 AM • 27727 views

Morning massive launch of Russian missiles: no ships were involved - Humeniuk

Russian ships were not involved in the morning's massive missile attack on Ukraine, as they have not been on patrol for two weeks, and the missile carriers have been at their base for more than a month, said Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Military District.

War • March 21, 08:01 AM • 33133 views

Humenyuk: "Shaheds" used by the enemy to attack Ukraine have different sound characteristics

The "Shaheds" that the enemy is currently attacking Ukraine with have different sound characteristics, Humenyuk points out.

War • March 15, 01:30 PM • 27445 views