Natalia Gumenyuk became deputy head of the Communications Department of OK "Yug". She reported this to the journalist UNN.

When asked whether she was appointed deputy head of the Communications Department of OK Yug, Gumenyuk replied: "Yes. I currently hold this position.

In April 2024, Gumenyuk was dismissed from the post of Head of the Center for Strategic Communications of the Southern Defense Forces.

Media workers demanded to dismiss Gumenyuk from the post of communication OK "Yug". According to media professionals, Gumenyuk forbade covering war crimes of the Russian Federation in the area of responsibility of military personnel. Journalists then demanded that the military leadership replace Natalia Gumenyuk "with a more competent person and not allow her to manage communications in any way.