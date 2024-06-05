ukenru
Gumenyuk appointed deputy head of the Communications Department of OK "Yug"

Gumenyuk appointed deputy head of the Communications Department of OK "Yug"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20117 views

Natalia Gumenyuk, who was previously dismissed from the post of head of the Center for Strategic Communications of the Southern Defense Forces, was appointed deputy head of the Communications Department of the Operational Command "South". Earlier, media workers demanded her dismissal for allegedly banning coverage of Russia's war crimes.

Natalia Gumenyuk became deputy head of the Communications Department of OK "Yug". She reported this to the journalist UNN.

When asked whether she was appointed deputy head of the Communications Department of OK Yug, Gumenyuk replied: "Yes. I currently hold this position.

addition

In April 2024, Gumenyuk was dismissed from the post of Head of the Center for Strategic Communications of the Southern Defense Forces.

Media workers demanded to dismiss Gumenyuk from the post of communication OK "Yug". According to media professionals, Gumenyuk forbade covering war crimes of the Russian Federation in the area of responsibility of military personnel. Journalists then demanded  that the military leadership replace Natalia Gumenyuk "with a more competent person and not allow her to manage communications in any way.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
nataliia-humeniukNatalia Humeniuk

