The second anniversary of the liberation of Zmiinyi Island: SBU shows unique footage of SBU servicemen

On the second anniversary of the liberation of Zmeinyi Island from the Russians, the SBU showed unique footage of the Service's soldiers, reports UNN.

In June 2022, the SBU Special Forces "A" together with their combat sworn brothers from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a unique and extremely important operation. It consisted of several stages and was of strategic importance, because since then the gradual ousting of the enemy from the Black Sea has begun - signed the video to the SBU.

It is emphasized that the special operation to liberate Zmiine was an example of boundless courage and professionalism of the soldiers of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

AddendumAddendum

In an interview with Ramina Eskhakzai, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov , said that the operation to liberate Zmiine began to be planned in mid-March 2022, and that it lasted in several stages. The enemy, he said, acted quite professionally, which prevented them from being completely driven out of the entire part of the island at first. But even at the first stage, the operation can be considered partially successful, because they destroyed the Russians' plans for activities on Zmeinyi.

Recall

As reported, Russian troops seized Zmeinyi Island on the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, February 24, 2022. On June 30, 2022, the operational command "South" reported that the Russian occupiers hastily evacuated the remnants of their forces from Zmeinyi and left the island. Subsequently, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the withdrawal of Russian troops from Zmeinyi Island and called it a "step of goodwill." The island has been occupied since the end of February 2022.