ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 71958 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 80527 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 100945 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 178678 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 224162 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 138034 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365627 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180993 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149237 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197709 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The second anniversary of the liberation of Zmiinyi Island: SBU shows unique footage of SBU servicemen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116745 views

To mark the second anniversary of the liberation of Zmiinyi Island from Russia, the SBU demonstrated unique footage of how its special forces conducted a strategic operation that played a decisive role in the gradual ousting of the enemy from the Black Sea.

The second anniversary of the liberation of Zmiinyi Island: SBU shows unique footage of SBU servicemen

On the second anniversary of the liberation of Zmeinyi Island from the Russians, the SBU showed unique footage of the Service's soldiers, reports UNN

In June 2022, the SBU Special Forces "A" together with their combat sworn brothers from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a unique and extremely important operation. It consisted of several stages and was of strategic importance, because since then the gradual ousting of the enemy from the Black Sea has begun

- signed the video to the SBU.

It is emphasized that the special operation to liberate Zmiine was an example of boundless courage and professionalism of the soldiers of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.  

01.07.23, 13:02 • 785166 views

AddendumAddendum

In an interview with Ramina Eskhakzai, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov , said that the operation to liberate Zmiine began to be planned in mid-March 2022, and that it lasted in several stages. The enemy, he said, acted quite professionally, which prevented them from being completely driven out of the entire part of the island at first. But even at the first stage, the operation can be considered partially successful, because they destroyed the Russians' plans for activities on Zmeinyi.

Recall

As reported, Russian troops seized Zmeinyi Island on the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, February 24, 2022. On June 30, 2022, the operational command "South" reported that the Russian occupiers hastily evacuated the remnants of their forces from Zmeinyi and left the island. Subsequently, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the withdrawal of Russian troops from Zmeinyi Island and called it a "step of goodwill." The island has been occupied since the end of February 2022. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Kirill Budanov
Ukraine
