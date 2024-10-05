Border guards show exclusive footage of battles for gas production towers near Zmiinyi

Exclusive footage of the battle for gas production towers near Zmiinyi Island was shown by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

"Exclusive footage of the battle for gas production towers near Zmiinyi. Special Forces of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine together with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine are taking back gas production platforms in the Black Sea. With titanic efforts, some of these strategically important facilities, which serve as our sea fortresses, have been captured and taken under control. Their retention makes it possible to control a significant part of the water area and strengthen the defense," the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine captioned the video on social media.