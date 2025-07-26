SBU drones hit one of Russia's largest radio electronics manufacturers, "Signal" - sources

SBU long-range drones hit the "Signal" plant in Stavropol, Russia – one of the largest electronics manufacturers in Russia. Sources in the SBU told a UNN journalist about this.

Details

"Tonight, SBU long-range drones hit the production facilities of the Stavropol Radio Plant "Signal". It specializes in the production of various types of electronic warfare systems, radar, radionavigation equipment, remote control radio equipment and works for the Russian military-industrial complex," the interlocutor informs.

The plant is under international sanctions.

The source noted that one of the strikes hit building No. 2 (workshop No. 5), where expensive imported equipment is located – machines based on numerical program control. The second hit was recorded in building No. 1, where workshop No. 17 for radio-electronic devices is located.

"The SBU continues to systematically disable enemy facilities that work for the war against Ukraine. Each such strike stops production processes and reduces the enemy's military potential. This work will continue," an informed source in the SBU said.

