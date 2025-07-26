In Russia's Stavropol, a drone attack on the Signal radio factory reported

$41.770.00
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 06:39 PM • 18565 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 48568 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 144256 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 62374 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 61434 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 99713 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 41099 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 54257 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 50989 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91839 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Kharkiv suffered a massive combined attack by the Russian Federation: the enemy used several types of weapons at onceJuly 26, 01:17 AM • 8582 views
Russian troops attacked Zmiiv in Kharkiv region with a missile and 10 UAVs: three people were injuredJuly 26, 02:00 AM • 9994 views
One person died in Dnipro due to massive shelling by the Russian Federation03:45 AM • 11129 views
Another 1080 occupiers, 7 tanks, and 35 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses04:20 AM • 13550 views
US and China confront each other over Ukraine at UN - Reuters07:20 AM • 5542 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 144254 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 99713 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 152325 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 126721 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 146297 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
France
United Kingdom
UNN Lite
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flag06:28 AM • 4434 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 255253 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 368738 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 447558 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 447635 views
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

In Russia's Stavropol, a drone attack on the Signal radio factory reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1244 views

In Russia's Stavropol, the Signal radio factory, which produces active jamming stations, was attacked. Local residents report a drone strike on the building of the enterprise, which is under international sanctions.

In the Russian city of Stavropol, the "Signal" radio plant, which produces active jamming stations for aviation, ground, and naval basing, came under attack, Russian Telegram channels report, writes UNN.

Details

"In Stavropol, the 'Signal' radio plant, which produces active jamming stations for aviation, ground, and naval basing, was attacked," the ASTRA Telegram channel wrote.

Local residents, according to ASTRA, are publishing videos of the attack and reporting that a drone hit the building of the "Signal" radio plant.

There were hits on the territory of industrial facilities, there was a small fire, it has been extinguished, there are no casualties or deaths, said the governor of the Stavropol Krai of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Vladimirov.

Addition

The "Signal" enterprise, as indicated, produces radio countermeasures stations for protecting frontline aviation aircraft "Gardenia", as well as "Topol-E" - ground stations for creating interference for long-range radar detection and control aircraft "Hawkeye" is under sanctions from the EU, USA, Ukraine, and Japan.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

European Union
Japan
United States
Ukraine
