In Russia's Stavropol, a drone attack on the Signal radio factory reported

In the Russian city of Stavropol, the "Signal" radio plant, which produces active jamming stations for aviation, ground, and naval basing, came under attack, Russian Telegram channels report, writes UNN.

Details

"In Stavropol, the 'Signal' radio plant, which produces active jamming stations for aviation, ground, and naval basing, was attacked," the ASTRA Telegram channel wrote.

Local residents, according to ASTRA, are publishing videos of the attack and reporting that a drone hit the building of the "Signal" radio plant.

There were hits on the territory of industrial facilities, there was a small fire, it has been extinguished, there are no casualties or deaths, said the governor of the Stavropol Krai of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Vladimirov.

Addition

The "Signal" enterprise, as indicated, produces radio countermeasures stations for protecting frontline aviation aircraft "Gardenia", as well as "Topol-E" - ground stations for creating interference for long-range radar detection and control aircraft "Hawkeye" is under sanctions from the EU, USA, Ukraine, and Japan.