"Our victory is in unity": AFU Commander-in-Chief Syrsky on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of russia

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 38443 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 147780 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 89038 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 318953 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 263837 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 200933 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236953 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252919 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159038 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372441 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
47%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 103290 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 128175 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 96142 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 89339 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 73810 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 75831 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 147780 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 318953 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 227611 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 263837 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26036 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33573 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33162 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 90694 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 97486 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

"Our victory is in unity": AFU Commander-in-Chief Syrsky on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32542 views

On the second anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi thanked Ukrainian defenders who are repelling russian attacks and emphasized the need for further unity to achieve victory.

"Our victory is in unity": AFU Commander-in-Chief Syrsky on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of russia

On the anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi thanked all the defenders who are repelling the occupiers' attacks as part of the Defense Forces. Syrskyi wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports

Details

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that today marks the 2nd anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the russian Federation.

Two years that turned a ten-year war into the largest in Europe since World War II. When thousands of columns of russian invaders moved from all directions into Ukraine, when thousands of missiles and bombs fell on our land, no one in the world believed that we would survive. No one except the Ukrainian Defense Forces, who from the first minutes engaged the enemy

- Syrsky said. 

The Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief recalled how in the early days volunteers stood in lines at military enlistment offices. In addition, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians signed up for the Territorial Defense Forces from the very first days.

At the same time, millions of Ukrainians who volunteered to support their army in an unprecedented way in history

No one believed, but Ukraine did! It believed, accepted the battle and survived. Between weapons and evacuation, we chose weapons. Then there was the battle for Kyiv and the flight of the occupiers from the suburbs of the capital under the blows of our defenders. Then came the liberation of Zmeinyi Island and the gradual clearing of the Black Sea of russian scrap metal. Then came the Kharkiv offensive and the liberation of Kherson

- Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized 

He also noted that despite the fact that the counteroffensive did not bring the desired result, the defense forces continue to fight the enemy along the entire front line.

According to him, the military pays the highest price to ensure that every Ukrainian town or village does not become another Bucha, Bakhmut or Avdiivka.

Today, my words of gratitude go out to all Ukrainian defenders who are repelling russian attacks and destroying the enemy even at this moment. I bow low to the medics, rescuers, volunteers - to all those who help the Ukrainian Defense Forces bring our Victory closer

- Syrsky said.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces also thanked international partners for their military support of Ukraine. According to him, in the near future, Ukraine will give an asymmetric response to the russian occupier in the air.

And finally, about the most important thing. Today, more than ever, we need unity. I am convinced that unity is our victory. And it will definitely be. Because light always conquers darkness

- Oleksandr Syrsky emphasized. 

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Kyiv on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine to demonstrate continued support for the country.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Snake Island (Ukraine)
European Commission
Avdiivka
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Telegram
Black Sea
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Europe
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Bakhmut
Kherson
Kyiv
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87