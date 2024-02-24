"Our victory is in unity": AFU Commander-in-Chief Syrsky on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of russia

On the anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi thanked all the defenders who are repelling the occupiers' attacks as part of the Defense Forces. Syrskyi wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that today marks the 2nd anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the russian Federation.

Two years that turned a ten-year war into the largest in Europe since World War II. When thousands of columns of russian invaders moved from all directions into Ukraine, when thousands of missiles and bombs fell on our land, no one in the world believed that we would survive. No one except the Ukrainian Defense Forces, who from the first minutes engaged the enemy - Syrsky said.

The Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief recalled how in the early days volunteers stood in lines at military enlistment offices. In addition, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians signed up for the Territorial Defense Forces from the very first days.

At the same time, millions of Ukrainians who volunteered to support their army in an unprecedented way in history

No one believed, but Ukraine did! It believed, accepted the battle and survived. Between weapons and evacuation, we chose weapons. Then there was the battle for Kyiv and the flight of the occupiers from the suburbs of the capital under the blows of our defenders. Then came the liberation of Zmeinyi Island and the gradual clearing of the Black Sea of russian scrap metal. Then came the Kharkiv offensive and the liberation of Kherson - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized

He also noted that despite the fact that the counteroffensive did not bring the desired result, the defense forces continue to fight the enemy along the entire front line.

According to him, the military pays the highest price to ensure that every Ukrainian town or village does not become another Bucha, Bakhmut or Avdiivka.

Today, my words of gratitude go out to all Ukrainian defenders who are repelling russian attacks and destroying the enemy even at this moment. I bow low to the medics, rescuers, volunteers - to all those who help the Ukrainian Defense Forces bring our Victory closer - Syrsky said.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces also thanked international partners for their military support of Ukraine. According to him, in the near future, Ukraine will give an asymmetric response to the russian occupier in the air.

And finally, about the most important thing. Today, more than ever, we need unity. I am convinced that unity is our victory. And it will definitely be. Because light always conquers darkness - Oleksandr Syrsky emphasized.

