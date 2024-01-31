50th prisoner exchange: defenders of Azovstal, Zmiine and Kherson return to Ukraine

Today, January 31, the 50th prisoner exchange took place. Ukraine returned 207 of its citizens. This was stated by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.

Details

The 50th prisoner exchange took place today. 207 of our people are returning to their homeland - Lubinets said

According to him, the staff of his office is at the exchange site to monitor the observance of human rights in accordance with international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.

He said that the next steps for the returned soldiers are to receive clean clothes, medical examination, restoration of documents, bank cards and rehabilitation.

The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, said that among the released servicemen are soldiers of the Armed Forces, National Guard, State Border Guard Service, National Police - privates, sergeants and officers.

Many defenders of Mariupol, soldiers who were at Azovstal, Zmeinyi Island, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Kherson and Sumy directions - says the head of the Presidential Office.

Addendum

According to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War , the rescued servicemen include 95 representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 56 National Guard members, 26 border guards, 29 Territorial Defense soldiers and one representative of the National Police of Ukraine.

80 of the returning defenders are privates and non-commissioned officers, and 27 are Ukrainian officers. At least 36 of them have been injured or seriously ill. The oldest of the released defenders is already 61 years old, and the youngest will soon be 21. - The headquarters adds.

Recall

Ukrainian intelligence statedthat on January 24, the day when the Russian Il-76 crashed, a prisoner exchange was supposed to take place, but it did not.

The exchange of prisoners of war scheduled for January 24 was to be one of the largest in the history of a full-scale war, the GUR pointed out.