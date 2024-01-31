"Ours are at home. We are returning them no matter what": Zelensky announces the return of 207 people from captivity

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the return of 207 people from captivity, UNN reports.

Ours are at home. 207 guys. We are returning them no matter what. We remember everyone in captivity. Soldiers and civilians. We have to return everyone. We are working on it - Zelensky wrote on social media.

The President pointed to "another excellent work of the Ukrainian team". "Budanov, Yermak, Usov, Malyuk, Klymenko - well done!" - emphasized the Head of State.

