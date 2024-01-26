It was supposed to be one of the largest during the war: Yusov on the disrupted prisoner exchange on January 24

The exchange of prisoners of war, which was scheduled for January 24, the day the russian Il-76 plane crashed, was to be one of the largest in the history of a full-scale war. This was reported by a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We will not name the exact number (of prisoners of war to be exchanged - ed.). And until the exchange takes place, such things are not practiced. But it was supposed to be one of the largest exchanges in the history of a full-scale war. In general, we can say that it was supposed to be a 50th anniversary exchange, but unfortunately it did not take place - Yusov said.

Yusov noted that information on the lists of Ukrainian prisoners of war published by russian propagandists is being studied. Communication with the families of the prisoners is also underway.

As for further exchanges, difficult as it may be, this is not the first attempt by russia to use the issue of prisoners of war for obviously provocative purposes against Ukraine - Yusov said.

He said that Ukraine will continue to work on exchanges.

Ukraine will continue to work, contacts will continue, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the negotiation group will work to continue exchanges and return our defenders, civilian prisoners who are in russian captivity without waiting for the end of the war - Yusov said.

On January 24, an Il-76 military transport plane crashed in the Korocha district of the Belgorod region of russia. The russian ministry of defense said that 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war were on board, who were being transported for an exchange.

The crash of the Russian IL-76 aircraft: SBU opens proceedings

Ukrainian intelligence subsequently stated that a prisoner exchange was indeed supposed to take place on January 24, but it did not take place. According to the russian side, this was due to the downing of a russian Il-76 aircraft that was allegedly transporting our prisoners.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated that some Ukrainian prisoners of war from the list of persons allegedly on board the IL-76 aircraft, which was announced by russia, had already been exchanged.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would insist on an international investigation into the IL-76 crash, and that the DIU is working to find out the fate of all the prisoners.

russia rejects creation of an international commission to establish the causes of the crash of the IL-76 - GUR