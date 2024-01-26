russia rejects creation of an international commission to establish the causes of the crash of the IL-76 - GUR

An international commission should be set up to determine the causes of the crash of the russian Il-76 aircraft in the belgorod region, but russia rejects this possibility. This was reported by a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

As for the specific reasons for the downing of this plane, of course, the demand for an open international commission is logical and reasonable - Yusov said.

He noted that it is possible to find out exactly what caused the plane to crash by studying the remains, "black boxes" and, of course, carefully examining the crash site.

Currently, as we hear, russia rejects the possibility of such a commission - Yusov noted.

Recall

On January 24, an Il-76 military transport plane crashed in the korocha district of the belgorod region of russia. The russian defense ministry said that there were 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war on board, who were being transported for an exchange.

The delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in russia is trying to find out who was on board the russian Il-76 plane that crashed in the belgorod region. However, there is no information yet.

The Main Directorate of Ukrainian Intelligence also stated that there is currently no reliable and comprehensive information about who was on board the downed russian Il-76 aircraft and in what number, but this will be clarified. In addition, the SBU opened an investigation. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine would insist on an international investigation into the downing of the IL-76.

Russian VIPs were supposed to be on board the IL-76, but the FSB forbade them to board the plane at the last minute - Yusov