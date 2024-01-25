Russian VIPs were supposed to be on board the IL-76, but the FSB forbade them to board the plane at the last minute - Yusov

The downed IL-76 was supposed to be carrying military and political VIPs of the Russian Federation, but the FSB banned them from flying at the last minute.

This was reported by a representative of the GUR of Ukraine Andriy Yusov on Radio Svoboda, UNN reports.

Indeed, there were several VIPs on board from the military and political representation of the aggressor state. Their names are known and will be revealed, and the materials will be provided as part of the international investigation. But at the last moment, the FSB actually ordered them not to board the plane and to use other means of transportation - Andriy Yusov said.

This information was already clarified after the incident occurred as part of our operational work - He noted.

Details

Yusov also said that representatives of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations who arrived at the scene were actually driven out by representatives of the FSB. That is, they were not allowed to inspect the scene in accordance with the protocol.

These and other facts indicate the possibility of deliberate actions of the aggressor state - the DIU representative summarized.

