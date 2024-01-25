Russia could have used prisoners of war as a human shield - Yusov on the downing of the IL-76

There is a version that Russia used Ukrainian prisoners of war on board the Il-76 aircraft as human shields to transport weapons. This was reported by a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, in an interview with Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

Given that this area is actively used by the enemy for missile strikes against Ukraine, in particular with the use of the S-300 system, and that this airport is actively used to supply batteries for these systems. The scenarios can actually be different. The plane could have been carrying missiles for the S-300 system, or both missiles and people - Yusov said.

"We can assume any scenario, including a deliberate provocation, as well as the use of Ukrainian prisoners of war as human shields for the transportation of chemical warheads and weapons for missile systems that destroy Ukrainian cities," he added.

Details

According to Yusov, the last time 230 Ukrainian defenders returned to Ukraine, the same air service was used. But then Russia informed us in advance that the plane would land and that there were prisoners on it. This time, however, the aggressor state did not make such requests either in writing or verbally.

Yusov also noted that according to the Russians themselves, the plane was only one-third full. "Was there any point in using this particular plane?" he asked rhetorically.

Summarizing, the DIU representative reminded that Ukraine has fulfilled all the conditions and obligations, and according to international law, it is the state that holds prisoners of war that is responsible for their safety.

Recall

On January 24, an Il-76 military plane carrying 63 people crashed near Belgorod, Russia, killing all on board. Subsequently, the Russian Federation made a statement that there were allegedly Ukrainian prisoners of war on board .

