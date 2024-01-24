IL-76 crash. US has no information on Ukrainian prisoners of war on board - Kirby

The White House has no confirmation of the information that the Russian Il-76 plane that crashed in the morning in the Belgorod region contained Ukrainian prisoners of war. This was stated by the representative of the US National Security Council John Kirby, reports UNN.

We have seen the reports, but we cannot confirm them. We are doing everything we can to get more data. - Kirby said.

Kirby made these statements when asked by a journalist to comment on Russian claims that Ukraine allegedly shot down a plane with Ukrainian prisoners of war on board. A White House spokesperson said that the United States "has seen the reports but cannot confirm them.

However, he emphasized that the United States is "doing everything we can to get more information related to the downing of this plane.

The delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Russia is trying to find out who was on board the Russian IL-76 plane that crashed in the Belgorod region. However, there is no information available yet.

The Main Directorate of Ukrainian Intelligence also statedthat there is currently no reliable and comprehensive information about who exactly was on board the downed Russian IL-76 aircraft and in what number.

At the same time, the Russians claim that there were allegedly Ukrainian prisoners on board the downed plane

Journalists of Radio Liberty's Schemes project have identified the names of the Russian crew of the IL-75 that crashed in the Belgorod region of Russia today. The deaths of at least three of them were confirmed by their relatives.