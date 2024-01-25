The crash of the Russian IL-76 aircraft: SBU opens proceedings

The SBU has opened an investigation into the crash of an IL-76 Russian Air Force aircraft in Belgorod region. A set of measures is currently being taken to clarify all the circumstances of the crash. This was reported to UNN journalist by the SBU press service.

The Security Service of Ukraine has opened a criminal investigation into the downing of an IL-76 Russian Air Force aircraft in Belgorod region. The investigation is conducted under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war). The SBU is currently conducting a series of measures to establish all the circumstances of the crash - reports the SBU.

The SBU also noted that the pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine would insist on an international investigation into the IL-76 crash, and that the DIU is working to find out the fate of all the prisoners.

Context

On January 24, an IL-76 military transport plane crashed in the Korocha district of the Belgorod region of Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry said that there were 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war on board, who were being transported for an exchange.

The delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Russia is trying to find out who was on board the Russian IL-76 plane that crashed in the Belgorod region. However, there is no information yet.

The Main Directorate of Ukrainian Intelligence also stated that there is currently no reliable and comprehensive information on who exactly was on board the downed Russian Il-76 aircraft and in what number.

At the same time, the Russians claim that there were allegedly Ukrainian prisoners on board the downed plane. Russia also demanded to convene an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council because of the crash of the Russian Il-76 aircraft in the Belgorod region.

